PainStrategy Price Today

The live PainStrategy (PAINSTR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAINSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAINSTR.

PainStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 326,108, with a circulating supply of 935.09M PAINSTR. During the last 24 hours, PAINSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0050036, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAINSTR moved 0.00% in the last hour and +31.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.25.

PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 326.11K$ 326.11K $ 326.11K Volume (24H) $ 88.25$ 88.25 $ 88.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 326.11K$ 326.11K $ 326.11K Circulation Supply 935.09M 935.09M 935.09M Total Supply 935,086,140.3821193 935,086,140.3821193 935,086,140.3821193

The current Market Cap of PainStrategy is $ 326.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.25. The circulating supply of PAINSTR is 935.09M, with a total supply of 935086140.3821193. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 326.11K.