Base Strategy (BASTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) -1.84% Price Change (7D) -22.40% Price Change (7D) -22.40%

Base Strategy (BASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 306.84K$ 306.84K $ 306.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 306.84K$ 306.84K $ 306.84K Circulation Supply 97.51B 97.51B 97.51B Total Supply 97,509,700,976.86983 97,509,700,976.86983 97,509,700,976.86983

