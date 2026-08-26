Claynosaurz Strategy Price Today

The live Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current CNZSTRAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CNZSTRAT.

Claynosaurz Strategy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 70,022, with a circulating supply of 545.96M CNZSTRAT. During the last 24 hours, CNZSTRAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00188256, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CNZSTRAT moved +0.37% in the last hour and +27.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.33.

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.02K$ 70.02K $ 70.02K Volume (24H) $ 9.33$ 9.33 $ 9.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.02K$ 70.02K $ 70.02K Circulation Supply 545.96M 545.96M 545.96M Total Supply 545,959,347.1942501 545,959,347.1942501 545,959,347.1942501

The current Market Cap of Claynosaurz Strategy is $ 70.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.33. The circulating supply of CNZSTRAT is 545.96M, with a total supply of 545959347.1942501. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.02K.