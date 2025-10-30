SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00111174 24H High $ 0.00115928 All Time High $ 0.00839806 Lowest Price $ 0.00111174 Price Change (1H) -0.48% Price Change (1D) -1.51% Price Change (7D) -6.10%

SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) real-time price is $0.00112941. Over the past 24 hours, SQUIGSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00111174 and a high of $ 0.00115928, showing active market volatility. SQUIGSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00839806, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00111174.

In terms of short-term performance, SQUIGSTR has changed by -0.48% over the past hour, -1.51% over 24 hours, and -6.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 957.67M Total Supply 957,671,207.2495024

The current Market Cap of SquiggleStrategy is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQUIGSTR is 957.67M, with a total supply of 957671207.2495024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.