PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.057287 $ 0.057287 $ 0.057287 24H Low $ 0.063575 $ 0.063575 $ 0.063575 24H High 24H Low $ 0.057287$ 0.057287 $ 0.057287 24H High $ 0.063575$ 0.063575 $ 0.063575 All Time High $ 0.31653$ 0.31653 $ 0.31653 Lowest Price $ 0.00698235$ 0.00698235 $ 0.00698235 Price Change (1H) -0.59% Price Change (1D) -0.85% Price Change (7D) +1.73% Price Change (7D) +1.73%

PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) real-time price is $0.059751. Over the past 24 hours, PNKSTR traded between a low of $ 0.057287 and a high of $ 0.063575, showing active market volatility. PNKSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.31653, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00698235.

In terms of short-term performance, PNKSTR has changed by -0.59% over the past hour, -0.85% over 24 hours, and +1.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.70M$ 57.70M $ 57.70M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.70M$ 57.70M $ 57.70M Circulation Supply 949.27M 949.27M 949.27M Total Supply 949,265,769.934648 949,265,769.934648 949,265,769.934648

The current Market Cap of PunkStrategy is $ 57.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNKSTR is 949.27M, with a total supply of 949265769.934648. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.70M.