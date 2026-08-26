Fake World Assets Price Today

The live Fake World Assets (FWA) price today is $ 0.02306399, with a 24.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02306399 per FWA.

Fake World Assets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,693,720, with a circulating supply of 983.98M FWA. During the last 24 hours, FWA traded between $ 0.02043104 (low) and $ 0.03046179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04003813, while the all-time low was $ 0.00397871.

In short-term performance, FWA moved +4.35% in the last hour and +6.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.57M.

Fake World Assets (FWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.69M$ 22.69M $ 22.69M Volume (24H) $ 3.57M$ 3.57M $ 3.57M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.06M$ 23.06M $ 23.06M Circulation Supply 983.98M 983.98M 983.98M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fake World Assets is $ 22.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.57M. The circulating supply of FWA is 983.98M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.06M.