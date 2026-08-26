Anome Price Today

The live Anome (ANOME) price today is $ 0.01632571, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANOME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01632571 per ANOME.

Anome currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 490,211, with a circulating supply of 30.00M ANOME. During the last 24 hours, ANOME traded between $ 0.01583518 (low) and $ 0.01683983 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.198258, while the all-time low was $ 0.00734374.

In short-term performance, ANOME moved +0.29% in the last hour and -4.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 263.64K.

Anome (ANOME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 490.21K$ 490.21K $ 490.21K Volume (24H) $ 263.64K$ 263.64K $ 263.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.34M$ 16.34M $ 16.34M Circulation Supply 30.00M 30.00M 30.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Anome is $ 490.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 263.64K. The circulating supply of ANOME is 30.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.34M.