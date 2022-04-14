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Top Liquid Staked APT Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staked APT sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Thala APT
Thala APT
THAPT
$ 0,563867
0,00%
--
+1,28%
$ 3,99M
$ 7,54
2
Hyperion Staked Aptos
Hyperion Staked Aptos
STAPT
$ 0,750856
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 1,79M
$ 2,87K
3
Amnis Staked Aptos Coin
Amnis Staked Aptos Coin
STAPT
$ 0,690376
+0,18%
-0,07%
+1,86%
$ 1,39M
$ 239,91
4
Kofi Aptos
Kofi Aptos
KAPT
$ 0,568415
+0,46%
-0,07%
+7,24%
$ 57,64K
$ 5,24

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staked APT tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staked APT tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.22M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staked APT token right now?
Among Liquid Staked APT tokens tracked on MEXC, THAPT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staked APT tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Liquid Staked APT tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staked APT tokens include THAPT, STAPT, STAPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staked APT category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Staked APT tokens is approximately $7.22M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staked APT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.