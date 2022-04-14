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Top Liquid Restaked ETH Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Restaked ETH sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Renzo Restaked LST
Renzo Restaked LST
PZETH
$ 2,751.42
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 69.21M
$ 304.75
2
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,693.02
-0.06%
-0.01%
+9.25%
$ 41.53M
$ 4.49K
3
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Restaked ETH tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Restaked ETH tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $120.55M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Restaked ETH token right now?
Among Liquid Restaked ETH tokens tracked on MEXC, PZETH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Restaked ETH tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Liquid Restaked ETH tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Restaked ETH tokens include PZETH, CMETH, YNETHX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Restaked ETH category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Restaked ETH tokens is approximately $120.55M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Restaked ETH sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.