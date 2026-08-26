PoP Planet Price Today

The live PoP Planet (P) price today is $ 0.04167611, with a 14.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current P to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04167611 per P.

PoP Planet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,837,783, with a circulating supply of 140.00M P. During the last 24 hours, P traded between $ 0.03520833 (low) and $ 0.04468937 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.730507, while the all-time low was $ 0.00697353.

In short-term performance, P moved -0.36% in the last hour and +41.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 386.81K.

PoP Planet (P) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.84M$ 5.84M $ 5.84M Volume (24H) $ 386.81K$ 386.81K $ 386.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.70M$ 41.70M $ 41.70M Circulation Supply 140.00M 140.00M 140.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PoP Planet is $ 5.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 386.81K. The circulating supply of P is 140.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.70M.