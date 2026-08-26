What is the current price of MetaMUI?

The live price of MetaMUI (MMUI) is $0.0251957 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MetaMUI positioned in the market?

MetaMUI currently sits at market rank #1082, supported by a market capitalization of $11990598. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MMUI?

The circulating supply of MMUI is 475898633.952127 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MetaMUI?

During the last 24 hours, MetaMUI traded within a range of $0.0250973 (24-hour low) and $0.02519976 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MetaMUI from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MetaMUI reached an all-time high of $0.935688, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00998802. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MMUI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MetaMUI?

The current price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Avalanche Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.