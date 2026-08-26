What is the current price of Sonic Name Service?

Sonic Name Service is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of -6.07% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Sonic Name Service is $0.095227, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SNS today?

The market capitalization sits at $35178, placing the asset at rank #6629 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Sonic Name Service's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SNS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 51457060.02645175 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Sonic Name Service fall under?

Sonic Name Service is part of the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SNS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SNS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.