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The live Sonic Name Service price today is 0 USD.SNS market cap is 35,178 USD. Track real-time SNS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sonic Name Service price today is 0 USD.SNS market cap is 35,178 USD. Track real-time SNS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Sonic Name Service Logo

Sonic Name Service Price (SNS)

Unlisted

1 SNS to USD Live Price:

$0.00068529
$0.00068529$0.00068529
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sonic Name Service (SNS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:53:30 (UTC+8)

Sonic Name Service Price Today

The live Sonic Name Service (SNS) price today is $ 0, with a 6.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNS.

Sonic Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,178, with a circulating supply of 51.46M SNS. During the last 24 hours, SNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.095227, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNS moved +0.25% in the last hour and +14.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 119.75.

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Market Information

$ 35.18K
$ 35.18K$ 35.18K

$ 119.75
$ 119.75$ 119.75

$ 66.74K
$ 66.74K$ 66.74K

51.46M
51.46M 51.46M

97,619,530.0
97,619,530.0 97,619,530.0

The current Market Cap of Sonic Name Service is $ 35.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 119.75. The circulating supply of SNS is 51.46M, with a total supply of 97619530.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.74K.

Sonic Name Service Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.095227
$ 0.095227$ 0.095227

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.25%

-6.07%

+14.57%

+14.57%

Price Prediction for Sonic Name Service

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SNS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sonic Name Service (SNS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sonic Name Service could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sonic Name Service will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SNS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sonic Name Service Price Prediction.

What is Sonic Name Service (SNS)

Sonic Name Service (SNS) is a decentralized, user-friendly naming system built on the Sonic blockchain. It enables users to map human-readable names ending in .s to blockchain addresses, smart contracts, websites, and more, simplifying blockchain interactions. By replacing complex hexadecimal addresses with intuitive .s domains, SNS makes blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Leveraging Sonic's speed, low fees, and scalability, SNS offers seamless and efficient name registration and management for both developers and end-users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Sonic Name Service

What is the current price of Sonic Name Service?

Sonic Name Service is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of -6.07% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Sonic Name Service is $0.095227, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SNS today?

The market capitalization sits at $35178, placing the asset at rank #6629 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Sonic Name Service's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SNS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 51457060.02645175 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Sonic Name Service fall under?

Sonic Name Service is part of the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SNS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SNS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sonic Name Service

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:53:30 (UTC+8)

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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