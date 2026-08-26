Solana Name Service Price Today

The live Solana Name Service (SNS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNS.

Solana Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,507,788, with a circulating supply of 2.50B SNS. During the last 24 hours, SNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00347868, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNS moved -3.92% in the last hour and +11.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.76K.

Solana Name Service (SNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Volume (24H) $ 2.76K$ 2.76K $ 2.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.03M$ 6.03M $ 6.03M Circulation Supply 2.50B 2.50B 2.50B Total Supply 9,999,799,792.99535 9,999,799,792.99535 9,999,799,792.99535

The current Market Cap of Solana Name Service is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.76K. The circulating supply of SNS is 2.50B, with a total supply of 9999799792.99535. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.03M.