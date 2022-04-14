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Top Dex Aggregator Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Dex Aggregator sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2154
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
2
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08942
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
3
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01564
+1.26%
-4.85%
-10.94%
$ 33.68M
$ 6.97M
4
Defi App
Defi App
HOME
$ 0.006259
+0.17%
+0.91%
+2.90%
$ 26.11M
$ 10.52M
5
SwftCoin
SwftCoin
SWFTC
$ 0.002563
-0.04%
+0.39%
+10.68%
$ 25.60M
$ 21.68M
6
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.02434
+0.99%
-7.07%
+7.71%
$ 23.17M
$ 2.81M
7
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02987
+0.57%
-2.83%
+2.97%
$ 13.64M
$ 1.86M
8
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02407
+0.38%
+0.17%
+1.52%
$ 10.61M
$ 2.38M
9
Hera Finance
Hera Finance
HERA
$ 1.37
0.00%
+0.03%
+14.17%
$ 6.35M
$ 22.12K
10
ShapeShift FOX
ShapeShift FOX
FOX
$ 0.0047944
-0.14%
-0.00%
+9.45%
$ 3.84M
$ 25.36K
11
Piteas
Piteas
PTS
$ 0.053391
+0.20%
+0.03%
+13.94%
$ 3.74M
$ 7.07K
12
BlockTrader365
BlockTrader365
BT365
$ 0.0177056
-0.25%
-0.02%
-0.72%
$ 1.77M
$ 1.29K
13
GoPulse
GoPulse
GO
$ 0.075659
+0.10%
-0.01%
+14.23%
$ 1.30M
$ 118.15
14
Odos
Odos
ODOS
$ 0.00079862
+0.03%
-0.04%
+8.77%
$ 1.28M
$ 306.46K
15
ParaSwap
ParaSwap
PSP
$ 0.00094924
+0.45%
+0.00%
-14.08%
$ 887.07K
$ 15.93
16
Obsidian
Obsidian
OBS
$ 4.18E-5
+0.31%
-1.81%
+10.99%
$ 415.20K
--
17
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00085669
+1.31%
-0.16%
+25.06%
$ 342.68K
$ 5.30K
18
Hummingbot
Hummingbot
HBOT
$ 0.00038055
+0.18%
-0.01%
+2.46%
$ 235.33K
$ 113.63
19
Haystack
Haystack
HAY
$ 0.00679558
-0.03%
-0.02%
-7.40%
$ 186.06K
$ 474.17
20
Fly
Fly
FLY
$ 0.00416662
+0.08%
-0.04%
-8.58%
$ 72.74K
$ 3.34K
21
Ooga Booga
Ooga Booga
OOGA
$ 0.00068877
0.00%
--
+14.10%
$ 20.39K
$ 1.09
22
edgeX
edgeX
EDGE
$ 0.3853
-0.56%
-1.58%
+26.26%
--
$ 336.17K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Dex Aggregator tokens and why are they popular?
Dex Aggregator tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 22 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.00B.
What is the best-performing Dex Aggregator token right now?
Among Dex Aggregator tokens tracked on MEXC, HOME has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.91% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Dex Aggregator tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 22 Dex Aggregator tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Dex Aggregator tokens include JUP, 1INCH, US. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Dex Aggregator category?
The combined market capitalization of all Dex Aggregator tokens is approximately $1.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Dex Aggregator sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.