BlockTrader365 (BT365) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03068575 $ 0.03068575 $ 0.03068575 24H Low $ 0.03131094 $ 0.03131094 $ 0.03131094 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03068575$ 0.03068575 $ 0.03068575 24H High $ 0.03131094$ 0.03131094 $ 0.03131094 All Time High $ 0.04230719$ 0.04230719 $ 0.04230719 Lowest Price $ 0.01739058$ 0.01739058 $ 0.01739058 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -1.80% Price Change (7D) +1.47% Price Change (7D) +1.47%

BlockTrader365 (BT365) real-time price is $0.03068864. Over the past 24 hours, BT365 traded between a low of $ 0.03068575 and a high of $ 0.03131094, showing active market volatility. BT365's all-time high price is $ 0.04230719, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01739058.

In terms of short-term performance, BT365 has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -1.80% over 24 hours, and +1.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockTrader365 (BT365) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.07M$ 3.07M $ 3.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.07M$ 3.07M $ 3.07M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockTrader365 is $ 3.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BT365 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.