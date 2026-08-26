Obsidian Price Today

The live Obsidian (OBS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OBS.

Obsidian currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 413,984, with a circulating supply of 9.97B OBS. During the last 24 hours, OBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OBS moved +0.55% in the last hour and +17.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Obsidian (OBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 413.98K$ 413.98K $ 413.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 413.98K$ 413.98K $ 413.98K Circulation Supply 9.97B 9.97B 9.97B Total Supply 9,969,411,699.428436 9,969,411,699.428436 9,969,411,699.428436

The current Market Cap of Obsidian is $ 413.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OBS is 9.97B, with a total supply of 9969411699.428436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 413.98K.