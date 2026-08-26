ParaSwap Price Today

The live ParaSwap (PSP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current PSP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PSP.

ParaSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 891,828, with a circulating supply of 934.59M PSP. During the last 24 hours, PSP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00114422 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PSP moved -0.21% in the last hour and -0.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.39.

ParaSwap (PSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 891.83K$ 891.83K $ 891.83K Volume (24H) $ 11.39$ 11.39 $ 11.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 924.68K$ 924.68K $ 924.68K Circulation Supply 934.59M 934.59M 934.59M Total Supply 969,010,848.4092675 969,010,848.4092675 969,010,848.4092675

The current Market Cap of ParaSwap is $ 891.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.39. The circulating supply of PSP is 934.59M, with a total supply of 969010848.4092675. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 924.68K.