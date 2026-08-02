About the Project Our project is a meme coin on the SUI network, celebrating TISM in crypto through an artistic representation. We aim to bring a fresh approach to the SUI ecosystem and establish ourselves as thought leaders in the space. We plan to provide additional utility for the coin in the future, including a launchpad feature, which is currently in development.

What is the current price of tism?

The live price of tism (TISM) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is tism positioned in the market?

tism currently sits at market rank #10435, supported by a market capitalization of $8705.04. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of TISM?

The circulating supply of TISM is 986882572.773519 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of tism?

During the last 24 hours, tism traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is tism from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

tism reached an all-time high of $0.00158944, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is TISM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for tism?

The current price movement of -5.65% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.