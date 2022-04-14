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Top BONK.fun Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the BONK.fun Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0.064098
+0.76%
-4.64%
+49.68%
$ 63.29M
$ 2.69M
2
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.05223
+0.19%
-4.56%
+11.15%
$ 51.84M
$ 1.28M
3
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.0361
+1.41%
+2.07%
-0.03%
$ 42.24M
$ 28.91M
4
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0.00000006377
+0.42%
-2.29%
-0.36%
$ 21.41M
$ 4.12T
5
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002657
+0.15%
-6.15%
+6.11%
$ 14.63M
$ 18.81M
6
fih
fih
FIH
$ 0.00573849
-0.62%
-0.06%
-24.56%
$ 5.74M
$ 205.19K
7
Kori
Kori
KORI
$ 0.00262623
-1.25%
+0.33%
+88.65%
$ 2.63M
$ 313.09K
8
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00334077
0.00%
--
-4.66%
$ 1.83M
$ 121.68
9
Scamcoin
Scamcoin
SCAM
$ 0.00176178
+0.18%
-0.04%
+7.76%
$ 1.76M
$ 81.56K
10
Aircoin
Aircoin
AIRCOIN
$ 0.00103844
+0.16%
-0.02%
+39.68%
$ 1.04M
$ 1.50K
11
Hosico
Hosico
HOSICO
$ 0.00078894
-0.25%
-0.00%
+8.97%
$ 788.83K
$ 7.93K
12
Bag on Bonk
Bag on Bonk
BAG
$ 0.00063152
+0.19%
-0.03%
+23.98%
$ 631.36K
$ 818.69
13
Capybara
Capybara
CAPY
$ 6.08872E-7
-6.91%
-35.14%
+101.55%
$ 608.51K
--
14
1 Coin Can Change Your Life
1 Coin Can Change Your Life
1-COIN-CAN-CHANGE-YOUR-LIFE
$ 0.00049422
-2.85%
+0.02%
-11.85%
$ 493.65K
$ 353.24K
15
Dollar Cost Average
Dollar Cost Average
DCA
$ 0.00047617
+0.38%
-0.07%
+32.65%
$ 475.95K
$ 1.96K
16
REST
REST
REST
$ 0.00085594
+0.17%
-0.07%
+36.02%
$ 427.87K
$ 1.02K
17
BEPE
BEPE
BEPE
$ 0.00039394
+0.46%
+0.03%
-19.98%
$ 390.46K
$ 56.67K
18
Ani Grok Companion
Ani Grok Companion
ANI
$ 0.00038596
+1.32%
-0.18%
+19.57%
$ 385.92K
$ 274.56K
19
Momo
Momo
MOMO
$ 0.00027597
+0.74%
-0.04%
+33.40%
$ 273.48K
$ 111.46K
20
Organic
Organic
ORG
$ 0.00213319
+0.37%
-0.08%
+30.86%
$ 262.87K
$ 2.81K
21
Bucky
Bucky
BUCKY
$ 0.00025153
-0.04%
-0.06%
+67.24%
$ 251.50K
$ 1.48K
22
Shit Piss Skin Can
Shit Piss Skin Can
SPSC
$ 0.00019544
-0.14%
+0.03%
-3.28%
$ 195.42K
$ 36.21K
23
Bonk Level Saviour
Bonk Level Saviour
SAVIOUR
$ 0.00784413
+0.14%
-0.04%
+15.01%
$ 133.32K
$ 52.30
24
Rhetor
Rhetor
RT
$ 0.00010496
0.00%
--
+13.43%
$ 104.96K
$ 20.01
25
Ibiza Final Boss
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS
$ 0.00011184
+0.04%
-0.02%
+4.18%
$ 104.03K
$ 233.38
26
Grassito
Grassito
GRASSITO
$ 2.41938E-7
+0.22%
-5.50%
+14.84%
$ 100.34K
--
27
IKUN
IKUN
IKUN
$ 8.779E-5
+0.23%
-3.71%
-5.45%
$ 87.79K
--
28
Lizard
Lizard
LIZARD
$ 6.498E-5
+0.29%
-3.81%
+26.57%
$ 64.95K
--
29
Valentine Grok Companion
Valentine Grok Companion
VALENTINE
$ 6.24E-5
+0.22%
-3.76%
-9.38%
$ 62.35K
--
30
just memecoin
just memecoin
MEMECOIN
$ 5.818E-5
-33.03%
-15.33%
+27.53%
$ 57.75K
--
31
SOLLE
SOLLE
SOLLE
$ 4.337E-5
+0.23%
-10.54%
-18.15%
$ 43.34K
--
32
Andrea Von Speed
Andrea Von Speed
ANDREA
$ 4.271E-5
+0.23%
+3.35%
+26.10%
$ 42.70K
--
33
Itty Bitty
Itty Bitty
ITTY
$ 3.944E-5
+3.73%
+32.81%
+142.56%
$ 39.42K
--
34
Bestcoin
Bestcoin
BEST
$ 5.58824E-7
+0.22%
-0.79%
+26.06%
$ 37.56K
--
35
TONIC
TONIC
$TONIC
$ 3.855E-5
+0.21%
+1.99%
+20.21%
$ 37.01K
--
36
FARTLESS COIN
FARTLESS COIN
FARTLESS
$ 3.604E-5
-0.28%
-2.86%
+21.67%
$ 36.02K
--
37
gib
gib
GIB
$ 3.587E-5
-0.33%
-4.60%
+6.95%
$ 35.85K
--
38
I AM OUT
I AM OUT
IMOUT
$ 3.472E-5
+0.23%
-1.46%
+9.91%
$ 34.70K
--
39
rudi
rudi
RUDI
$ 3.42E-5
+0.21%
-3.94%
-4.26%
$ 34.17K
--
40
Make Memes Great Again
Make Memes Great Again
MMGA
$ 3.367E-5
0.00%
+1.91%
-0.15%
$ 33.66K
--
41
Funless
Funless
FUNLESS
$ 5.817E-5
+0.22%
-2.77%
+13.08%
$ 29.04K
--
42
BARKcoin
BARKcoin
BARKCOIN
$ 2.569E-5
+0.23%
-3.42%
+19.88%
$ 25.67K
--
43
VALA CAPITAL MARKETS
VALA CAPITAL MARKETS
VCM
$ 3.16E-6
+0.32%
-0.36%
+1.61%
$ 25.28K
--
44
PairPunk
PairPunk
PAIR
$ 2.491E-5
+0.24%
-2.81%
+14.37%
$ 24.88K
--
45
Horny Jail
Horny Jail
JAIL
$ 2.135E-5
0.00%
+0.18%
+18.15%
$ 21.35K
--
46
HODL Coin
HODL Coin
HODL
$ 1.888E-5
+0.21%
-0.25%
+17.05%
$ 18.87K
--
47
Bonkyo
Bonkyo
BONKYO
$ 1.749E-5
+0.23%
0.00%
+23.08%
$ 17.39K
--
48
Sombrero Memes
Sombrero Memes
SOMBRERO
$ 1.691E-5
0.00%
-0.35%
-1.74%
$ 16.84K
--
49
KAKA
KAKA
KAKA
$ 1.532E-5
+0.13%
0.00%
+31.16%
$ 15.29K
--
50
Chachamaru
Chachamaru
CHACHA
$ 1.491E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+28.20%
$ 14.91K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 62 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $212.99M.
What is the best-performing BONK.fun Ecosystem token right now?
Among BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ITTY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 32.81% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 62 BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens include USELESS, PNUT, BANK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BONK.fun Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all BONK.fun Ecosystem tokens is approximately $212.99M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BONK.fun Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.