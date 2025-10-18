The live Just Memecoin price today is 0.0004708 USD. Track real-time MEMECOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MEMECOIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Just Memecoin price today is 0.0004708 USD. Track real-time MEMECOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MEMECOIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.0004708
$0.0004708$0.0004708
Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Live Price Chart
Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.0004641
$ 0.0004641$ 0.0004641
$ 0.0005319
$ 0.0005319$ 0.0005319
$ 0.0004641
$ 0.0004641$ 0.0004641

$ 0.0005319
$ 0.0005319$ 0.0005319

+0.68%

-7.04%

-42.31%

-42.31%

Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) real-time price is $ 0.0004708. Over the past 24 hours, MEMECOIN traded between a low of $ 0.0004641 and a high of $ 0.0005319, showing active market volatility. MEMECOIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, MEMECOIN has changed by +0.68% over the past hour, -7.04% over 24 hours, and -42.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Market Information

$ 55.56K
$ 55.56K$ 55.56K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

SOL

The current Market Cap of Just Memecoin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.56K. The circulating supply of MEMECOIN is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Just Memecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000035654-7.04%
30 Days$ -0.0017342-78.65%
60 Days$ -0.0040482-89.59%
90 Days$ -0.0131592-96.55%
Just Memecoin Price Change Today

Today, MEMECOIN recorded a change of $ -0.000035654 (-7.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Just Memecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0017342 (-78.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Just Memecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MEMECOIN saw a change of $ -0.0040482 (-89.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Just Memecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0131592 (-96.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN)?

Check out the Just Memecoin Price History page now.

What is Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN)

A pure meme token on the Bonk platform, focused on meme culture with ultra-simple logic and no complex concepts—its core essence is memecoin itself.

Just Memecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Just Memecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MEMECOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Just Memecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Just Memecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Just Memecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Just Memecoin.

Check the Just Memecoin price prediction now!

Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEMECOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN)

Looking for how to buy Just Memecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Just Memecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Just Memecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Just Memecoin

How much is Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) worth today?
The live MEMECOIN price in USD is 0.0004708 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MEMECOIN to USD price?
The current price of MEMECOIN to USD is $ 0.0004708. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Just Memecoin?
The market cap for MEMECOIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MEMECOIN?
The circulating supply of MEMECOIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEMECOIN?
MEMECOIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEMECOIN?
MEMECOIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of MEMECOIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEMECOIN is $ 55.56K USD.
Will MEMECOIN go higher this year?
MEMECOIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEMECOIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Just Memecoin (MEMECOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-19 17:50:26Industry Updates
Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29
10-19 14:26:41Industry Updates
Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion
10-19 04:16:21Industry Updates
Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place
10-18 16:36:53Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone
10-18 09:33:00Industry Updates
24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July
10-17 19:52:08Industry Updates
Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks

Karma Coin (KARMA): A Digital Currency With a Heart
October 18, 2025

October 18, 2025

MEXC x Elliptic, Waspadai Modus Penipuan Kripto yang Semakin Canggih
October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025

How to Trade Apple (AAPL) Stock Futures on MEXC: Complete Tutorial & Strategy Guide
October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025
1 MEMECOIN = 0.0004708 USD

