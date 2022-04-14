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Top Parody Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Parody Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.055785
+0.83%
-0.10%
-22.34%
$ 55.76M
$ 47.41K
2
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.000000035
+0.14%
-1.50%
+9.17%
$ 34.83M
$ 2.50T
3
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005433
+0.04%
-3.25%
+11.44%
$ 34.22M
$ 110.39M
4
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0.016511
-0.32%
+0.82%
-7.35%
$ 16.50M
$ 11.42M
5
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007579
-1.05%
-5.04%
-6.64%
$ 7.52M
$ 12.61M
6
Jeff
Jeff
JEFF
$ 3.72
0.00%
-0.21%
+94.76%
$ 3.71M
$ 148.46K
7
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0004501
+0.60%
-8.81%
+17.42%
$ 3.10M
$ 122.21M
8
401jK
401jK
401JK
$ 0.00246372
-0.72%
+0.02%
+29.34%
$ 2.46M
$ 33.62K
9
American Coin
American Coin
USA
$ 1.76141E-7
+0.62%
-10.48%
+14.38%
$ 2.05M
--
10
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001883
+1.01%
-3.36%
-5.34%
$ 1.82M
$ 28.97T
11
Ansem Cat
Ansem Cat
ANSEMCAT
$ 2.78E-6
-0.36%
-8.83%
+25.79%
$ 1.17M
--
12
Jeo Boden
Jeo Boden
BODEN
$ 0.00147968
+0.35%
-0.03%
+9.58%
$ 1.02M
$ 19.31K
13
Povel Durev
Povel Durev
DUREV
$ 0.00863886
-0.41%
-0.02%
+9.59%
$ 833.01K
$ 3.84K
14
ZynCoin
ZynCoin
ZYN
$ 0.00076587
+0.19%
-0.03%
+54.89%
$ 692.20K
$ 311.98
15
Gavun Wud
Gavun Wud
WUD
$ 4.76504E-7
0.00%
-3.67%
+6.79%
$ 476.48K
--
16
Dolan Duck
Dolan Duck
DOLAN
$ 0.00461689
+0.37%
-0.02%
+20.06%
$ 453.48K
$ 3.25K
17
Doland Tremp
Doland Tremp
TREMP
$ 0.00389207
-6.60%
-0.10%
+12.54%
$ 389.01K
$ 4.57K
18
FARTGIRL
FARTGIRL
FARTGIRL
$ 0.0003714
+0.38%
+0.19%
+98.05%
$ 371.40K
$ 9.57K
19
pepe in a memes world
pepe in a memes world
PEW
$ 2.90995E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+6.75%
$ 291.00K
--
20
AMC
AMC
AMC
$ 0.00025826
+0.18%
-0.09%
+5.37%
$ 258.28K
$ 2.54K
21
Mittens
Mittens
MITTENS
$ 0.00023087
-0.40%
-0.08%
-9.42%
$ 230.67K
$ 4.33K
22
Chadimir Putni
Chadimir Putni
PUTNI
$ 0.00022564
0.00%
--
+32.20%
$ 225.64K
$ 3.58
23
America is Back
America is Back
AIB
$ 0.00021677
+0.14%
-0.08%
-9.38%
$ 216.80K
$ 2.89K
24
Coinye West
Coinye West
COINYE
$ 0.00024517
+1.44%
+0.13%
+39.80%
$ 215.57K
$ 8.37K
25
Kamala Horris
Kamala Horris
KAMA
$ 0.00021188
+0.09%
+0.05%
+20.50%
$ 210.94K
$ 1.61K
26
BarbieCrashBandicootRFK88
BarbieCrashBandicootRFK88
SOLANA
$ 2.33047E-10
+0.31%
-2.17%
-6.17%
$ 207.12K
--
27
OG SMINEM
OG SMINEM
OGSM
$ 1.91E-9
0.00%
-0.86%
+11.70%
$ 191.03K
--
28
Super Trump
Super Trump
STRUMP
$ 7.24E-5
0.00%
-2.00%
+9.85%
$ 169.39K
--
29
Send It Larry
Send It Larry
LARRY
$ 0.00014535
+0.06%
-0.11%
-1.14%
$ 139.74K
$ 1.59K
30
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0.00013911
+0.35%
-0.00%
+6.43%
$ 138.91K
$ 1.03K
31
tooker kurlson
tooker kurlson
TOOKER
$ 0.00014018
+0.19%
-0.06%
+43.01%
$ 136.08K
$ 1.05K
32
POWSCHE
POWSCHE
POWSCHE
$ 0.00120065
-0.25%
+0.23%
+59.69%
$ 119.92K
$ 5.77K
33
Ghiblification
Ghiblification
GHIBLI
$ 0.00010846
+0.38%
-0.00%
+23.52%
$ 108.45K
$ 1.39K
34
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00232534
+0.35%
+0.02%
+6.63%
$ 102.31K
$ 438.63
35
TUCKER CARLSON
TUCKER CARLSON
TUCKER
$ 9.37048E-7
+0.31%
0.00%
+52.15%
$ 93.69K
--
36
greg16676935420
greg16676935420
GREG
$ 9.289E-5
+0.13%
-3.02%
+14.05%
$ 92.88K
--
37
Mini Donald
Mini Donald
BARRON
$ 9.266E-5
+0.30%
-8.68%
-1.25%
$ 92.65K
--
38
Briun Armstrung
Briun Armstrung
BRIUN
$ 9.941E-5
+1.45%
-3.39%
+25.28%
$ 76.56K
--
39
SuperGrok
SuperGrok
SUPERGROK
$ 6.399E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-16.40%
$ 63.99K
--
40
Obi PNut Kenobi
Obi PNut Kenobi
OPK
$ 5.653E-5
+0.21%
-7.01%
+13.77%
$ 56.47K
--
41
Vled Tenov
Vled Tenov
TENOV
$ 4.949E-5
-2.44%
-6.14%
+24.69%
$ 45.28K
--
42
Doge Caucus
Doge Caucus
DOGECAUCUS
$ 0.04447342
+0.34%
+0.03%
+20.71%
$ 44.41K
$ 445.76
43
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
JASON
$ 4.421E-5
+0.14%
-0.15%
+17.21%
$ 44.20K
--
44
Gabin Noosum
Gabin Noosum
NOOSUM
$ 5.303E-5
+0.23%
+10.81%
+61.92%
$ 42.38K
--
45
Patton
Patton
PATTON
$ 8.4909E-8
0.00%
0.00%
+30.63%
$ 35.72K
--
46
Sam Bankmeme Fried
Sam Bankmeme Fried
SBF
$ 0.00035316
+0.16%
-0.04%
+12.18%
$ 35.31K
$ 2.20
47
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 3.19E-5
+0.50%
-4.49%
+4.59%
$ 31.89K
--
48
CSI888
CSI888
CSI
$ 3.561E-5
+0.31%
0.00%
+9.50%
$ 31.62K
--
49
WAP
WAP
WAP
$ 2.865E-5
+0.21%
-3.39%
+12.18%
$ 28.63K
--
50
Squid Game
Squid Game
SQUID
$ 3.453E-5
-2.46%
+26.59%
-27.90%
$ 27.62K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Parody Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Parody Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 63 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $171.39M.
What is the best-performing Parody Meme token right now?
Among Parody Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, SQUID has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 26.59% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Parody Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 63 Parody Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Parody Meme tokens include WOULD, ELON, MEME. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Parody Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all Parody Meme tokens is approximately $171.39M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Parody Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.