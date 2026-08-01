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The live 龙虾 price today is 0.028004 USD.龙虾 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 龙虾 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 龙虾 price today is 0.028004 USD.龙虾 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 龙虾 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 龙虾

龙虾 Price Info

What is 龙虾

龙虾 Tokenomics

龙虾 Price Forecast

龙虾 History

龙虾 Buying Guide

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龙虾 Spot

龙虾 USDT-M Futures

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龙虾 Price(龙虾)

1 龙虾 to USD Live Price:

$0.028034
$0.028034$0.028034
-0.55%1D
USD
龙虾 (龙虾) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:32:05 (UTC+8)

龙虾 Market Statistics

龙虾 price today is $ 0.028004, down 0.55% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.028004 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.024517 - $ 0.028443 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 933.46K
Circulating Supply-- 龙虾 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:32:05

龙虾 Price Today

The live 龙虾 (龙虾) price today is $ 0.028004, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current 龙虾 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.028004 per 龙虾.

龙虾 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 龙虾. During the last 24 hours, 龙虾 traded between $ 0.024517 (low) and $ 0.028443 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 龙虾 moved +2.71% in the last hour and +38.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 933.46K.

龙虾 (龙虾) Market Information

--
----

$ 933.46K
$ 933.46K$ 933.46K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of 龙虾 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 933.46K. The circulating supply of 龙虾 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

龙虾 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.024517
$ 0.024517$ 0.024517
24H Low
$ 0.028443
$ 0.028443$ 0.028443
24H High

$ 0.024517
$ 0.024517$ 0.024517

$ 0.028443
$ 0.028443$ 0.028443

--
----

--
----

+2.71%

-0.54%

+38.81%

+38.81%

Trade 龙虾 (龙虾) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live 龙虾 spot and futures markets, compare 龙虾 trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
龙虾/USDT
$0.02802
$0.02802$0.02802
-0.41%
35.92M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 龙虾: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

龙虾 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 龙虾, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About 龙虾 (龙虾)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:32:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about 龙虾

龙虾USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 龙虾 with leverage. Explore 龙虾USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

龙虾-to-USD Calculator

Amount

龙虾
龙虾
USD
USD

1 龙虾 = 0.028004 USD