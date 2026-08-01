3EYES Price (3EYES)
The live 3EYES (3EYES) price today is $ 0, with a 18.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current 3EYES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 3EYES.
3EYES currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,557.9, with a circulating supply of 941.22M 3EYES. During the last 24 hours, 3EYES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, 3EYES moved +1.33% in the last hour and +30.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of 3EYES is $ 18.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 3EYES is 941.22M, with a total supply of 999885369.301449. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.71K.
+1.33%
+18.85%
+30.96%
+30.96%
In 2040, the price of 3EYES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
3eyes is a multi-disciplinary, viral creative developer specialising in realtime 3D web experiences, AI development and web3 technologies. With a 15 year long career in creative industries, 3eyes has become a known name for building out exciting interactive and immersive technologies. The token $3EYES is the backbone of all projects and artistic explorations, built in public, by 3eyes - starting with DegenBox - a platform built for communities to create their own, provably fair, onchain games of chance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is 3EYES worth right now?
3EYES is currently trading at $, with a price movement of 18.84% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is 3EYES going up or down today?
3EYES has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is 3EYES today?
The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling 3EYES.
What makes 3EYES different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Entertainment,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, 3EYES offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much 3EYES exists in the market?
There are 941220309.6060729 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is 3EYES's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.