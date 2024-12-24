Spores Network 価格(SPO)
Spores Network（SPO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 492.51K USD です。SPO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Spores Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.99K USD
です- Spores Network 1日内の価格変動率は +1.38%
です- 循環供給量は 1.06B USD です
MEXCで SPO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SPO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Spores Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Spores Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Spores Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Spores Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.38%
|30日
|$ 0
|+10.76%
|60日
|$ 0
|+3.44%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Spores Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
+1.38%
-2.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards. Spores Network founders deeply believe that a digital “metaverse” is being built today that will revolutionize our thoughts and behavior with respect to living, owning, sharing our physical and digital lives. Crypto enables two exciting and eventual two paths: Decentralization of Ownership, Frictionless Redistribution of Capital. Spores seeks to empower creators to create, exchange, and communicate their life’s work. Our Core Values are defined as: Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, Community. The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem. As the economic incentive for network participation SPO token incentives will be distributed to incentivise users to participate in community governance, reward contributors on the platform and other utility purposes including platform fees discount. Community incentives (NFT minting, trading, LP mining and other DeFi rewards): Reward for NFT creators for each newly minted NFT on Spores platform. Reward for buyers and sellers per confirmed transaction (auction, exchange, etc). Reward for LPs to provide liquidity on the platform supporting transactions related to SPO.
