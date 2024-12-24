Spinning Cat 価格(OIIAOIIA)
Spinning Cat（OIIAOIIA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0060522 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.02M USD です。OIIAOIIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Spinning Cat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.81M USD
です- Spinning Cat 1日内の価格変動率は +15.88%
です- 循環供給量は 999.82M USD です
MEXCで OIIAOIIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OIIAOIIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Spinning Cat から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008292 です。
過去30日間における Spinning Cat から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0096708654 です。
過去60日間における Spinning Cat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Spinning Cat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0008292
|+15.88%
|30日
|$ +0.0096708654
|+159.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Spinning Cat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-5.04%
+15.88%
+22.98%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
