SpartaDEX 価格(SPARTA)
SpartaDEX（SPARTA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0041875 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 166.33K USD です。SPARTA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SpartaDEX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- SpartaDEX 1日内の価格変動率は +0.17%
です- 循環供給量は 39.72M USD です
MEXCで SPARTA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SPARTA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SpartaDEX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SpartaDEX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0026582011 です。
過去60日間における SpartaDEX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0031790871 です。
過去90日間における SpartaDEX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0383758770918478 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.17%
|30日
|$ -0.0026582011
|-63.47%
|60日
|$ -0.0031790871
|-75.91%
|90日
|$ -0.0383758770918478
|-90.16%
SpartaDEX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.17%
-13.04%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SPARTA を VND に
₫107.3716875
|1 SPARTA を AUD に
A$0.00661625
|1 SPARTA を GBP に
￡0.0031825
|1 SPARTA を EUR に
€0.003685
|1 SPARTA を USD に
$0.0041875
|1 SPARTA を MYR に
RM0.01850875
|1 SPARTA を TRY に
₺0.15937625
|1 SPARTA を JPY に
¥0.601785625
|1 SPARTA を RUB に
₽0.34848375
|1 SPARTA を INR に
₹0.36046
|1 SPARTA を IDR に
Rp69.79163875
|1 SPARTA を KRW に
₩5.939675625
|1 SPARTA を PHP に
₱0.23852
|1 SPARTA を EGP に
￡E.0.2149025
|1 SPARTA を BRL に
R$0.024580625
|1 SPARTA を CAD に
C$0.00577875
|1 SPARTA を BDT に
৳0.508906875
|1 SPARTA を NGN に
₦6.68928
|1 SPARTA を UAH に
₴0.1733625
|1 SPARTA を VES に
Bs0.2973125
|1 SPARTA を PKR に
Rs1.17425875
|1 SPARTA を KZT に
₸2.164058125
|1 SPARTA を THB に
฿0.1401975
|1 SPARTA を TWD に
NT$0.135549375
|1 SPARTA を AED に
د.إ0.015368125
|1 SPARTA を CHF に
Fr0.003391875
|1 SPARTA を HKD に
HK$0.032453125
|1 SPARTA を MAD に
.د.م0.03894375
|1 SPARTA を MXN に
$0.08483875