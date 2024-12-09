Solayer Staked SOL 価格(SSOL)
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）の本日のライブ価格は 236.95 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 283.02M USD です。SSOL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Solayer Staked SOL 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.42M USD
です- Solayer Staked SOL 1日内の価格変動率は -3.10%
です- 循環供給量は 1.20M USD です
MEXCで SSOL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SSOL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Solayer Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ -7.5851764644158 です。
過去30日間における Solayer Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ +31.9286096850 です。
過去60日間における Solayer Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ +153.5701620950 です。
過去90日間における Solayer Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -7.5851764644158
|-3.10%
|30日
|$ +31.9286096850
|+13.47%
|60日
|$ +153.5701620950
|+64.81%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Solayer Staked SOL の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.14%
-3.10%
+1.70%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
