Solarcoin 価格(SLR)
Solarcoin（SLR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02019891 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.31M USD です。SLR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Solarcoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.94K USD
です- Solarcoin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.81%
です- 循環供給量は 64.81M USD です
MEXCで SLR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SLR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Solarcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00016155 です。
過去30日間における Solarcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0017269866 です。
過去60日間における Solarcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0034293850 です。
過去90日間における Solarcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.001241727972091287 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016155
|+0.81%
|30日
|$ -0.0017269866
|-8.54%
|60日
|$ +0.0034293850
|+16.98%
|90日
|$ +0.001241727972091287
|+6.55%
Solarcoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.31%
+0.81%
-14.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Solarcoin is a Scrypt based alternative digital currency and its innovation comes from the secondary proof of work reward: the Solar Proof of Work. Green solar energy producers are entitled to receive one SLR for every MWh electricity generated. In order to claim a Solar Proof of Work reward, solar plant owners must submit 3rd party verified energy generation certificates such as a Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) or equivalent country specific documentation. All Solar Proof Of Work rewards will be stored as transactions in the blockchain. The supply of SLR comprises of the following: - The Mining Pool: 105 million Solarcoins (0.1%) to be publicly mined over the next 40 years. All publicly mined Solarcoins represent historically generated and unclaimed solar electricity. - The Generator Pool: 97.5 billion SolarCoins (99.4%) are currently stored in the OCA non-circulating generation pool account. These will be exchanged for Solar Proof of Work claims of solar electricity generation submitted over the next 40 years at the rate of 1 SLR per MWh of solar energy. - The Genesis Pool: 500 million Solarcoins (0.5%) are stored in the genesis pool account for environmental charities, early volunteers, advisers, builders and maintainers of SolarCoin infrastructure. Genesis pool circulation is capped so that it will never represent more than 5% of total Solarcoin in circulation.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
