New Order 価格(NEWO)
New Order（NEWO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00404428 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 686.30K USD です。NEWO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な New Order 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.02K USD
です- New Order 1日内の価格変動率は +0.10%
です- 循環供給量は 169.70M USD です
MEXCで NEWO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NEWO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の New Order から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における New Order から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002515028 です。
過去60日間における New Order から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007067573 です。
過去90日間における New Order から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000560285200798326 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30日
|$ -0.0002515028
|-6.21%
|60日
|$ -0.0007067573
|-17.47%
|90日
|$ -0.000560285200798326
|-12.16%
New Order の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.05%
+0.10%
-6.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
New Order was created with a goal to build a self-governing incubator positioned to assist DeFi innovation, through promoting new asset classes, chain independence and machine learning. Our community includes some of the most accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be rendered through embracing collaboration, non-segregation and multi-chain at its base. Web3, as compared to the legacy internet of the present, is best utilized through collaboration and communal contribution as opposed to the oligopolistic domination witnessed today. This vision has yet to be widely developed in the blockchain space, and thus is largely bottlenecked by the lack of interoperability, and this is exactly why we are introducing New Order. New Order is an Ecosystem DAO that is built to operate as a launchpad for the most innovative Web3 financial products, tools and applications that contribute to the vision of creating a fully composable financial ecosystem embracing multi-chain DeFi at its core. The DAO will support early stage projects aligned with its vision of being chain-agnostic, focused on a plethora of innovative new-age asset classes including data-driven tokens, NFT's and more. The primary goal is to create an ecosystem that is not bottlenecked by limiting interoperability and allow liquidity to freely enter markets and foster growth in the biggest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NEWO を AUD に
A$0.006470848
|1 NEWO を GBP に
￡0.0031949812
|1 NEWO を EUR に
€0.0038825088
|1 NEWO を USD に
$0.00404428
|1 NEWO を MYR に
RM0.0181588172
|1 NEWO を TRY に
₺0.14256087
|1 NEWO を JPY に
¥0.6352755024
|1 NEWO を RUB に
₽0.4093620216
|1 NEWO を INR に
₹0.3442086708
|1 NEWO を IDR に
Rp65.2303134484
|1 NEWO を PHP に
₱0.2365499372
|1 NEWO を EGP に
￡E.0.2065818224
|1 NEWO を BRL に
R$0.0250340932
|1 NEWO を CAD に
C$0.0057833204
|1 NEWO を BDT に
৳0.4831701316
|1 NEWO を NGN に
₦6.2604645544
|1 NEWO を UAH に
₴0.1699406456
|1 NEWO を VES に
Bs0.20625828
|1 NEWO を PKR に
Rs1.126534194
|1 NEWO を KZT に
₸2.1096582192
|1 NEWO を THB に
฿0.1385570328
|1 NEWO を TWD に
NT$0.132247956
|1 NEWO を CHF に
Fr0.0035994092
|1 NEWO を HKD に
HK$0.0313836128
|1 NEWO を MAD に
.د.م0.040645014