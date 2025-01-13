LilAI 価格(LILAI)
LilAI（LILAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0023607 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.69M USD です。LILAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LilAI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 121.26K USD
です- LilAI 1日内の価格変動率は -3.19%
です- 循環供給量は 715.78M USD です
MEXCで LILAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LILAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LilAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における LilAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011010802 です。
過去60日間における LilAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0006674924 です。
過去90日間における LilAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005752140493007788 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.19%
|30日
|$ -0.0011010802
|-46.64%
|60日
|$ +0.0006674924
|+28.28%
|90日
|$ +0.0005752140493007788
|+32.22%
LilAI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.64%
-3.19%
-21.96%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution. What makes your project unique? LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including: Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns What’s next for your project? Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management. What can your token be used for? Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
