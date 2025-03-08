KittyMineCoin 価格(KMC)
KittyMineCoin（KMC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 138.46K USD です。KMC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な KittyMineCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 136.08K USD
です- KittyMineCoin 1日内の価格変動率は -55.17%
です- 循環供給量は 988.64M USD です
MEXCで KMC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KMC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の KittyMineCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000172014021416157 です。
過去30日間における KittyMineCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における KittyMineCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における KittyMineCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000172014021416157
|-55.17%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
KittyMineCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+9.28%
-55.17%
-74.25%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash. Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period. It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain. KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
