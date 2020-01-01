KittyMineCoin (KMC) トケノミクス
KittyMineCoin (KMC) 情報
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash.
Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period.
It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain.
KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
KittyMineCoin (KMC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
KittyMineCoin (KMC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
KittyMineCoin (KMC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
KittyMineCoin (KMC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KMC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KMC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KMC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KMC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。