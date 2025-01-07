i dont know 価格(IDK)
i dont know（IDK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IDK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な i dont know 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 18.95 USD
です- i dont know 1日内の価格変動率は +3.78%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IDK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IDK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の i dont know から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における i dont know から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における i dont know から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における i dont know から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.78%
|30日
|$ 0
|-33.41%
|60日
|$ 0
|+40.08%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
i dont know の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+3.78%
+10.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets. Key Features: Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with. Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease. Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts. Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture. Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IDK を AUD に
A$--
|1 IDK を GBP に
￡--
|1 IDK を EUR に
€--
|1 IDK を USD に
$--
|1 IDK を MYR に
RM--
|1 IDK を TRY に
₺--
|1 IDK を JPY に
¥--
|1 IDK を RUB に
₽--
|1 IDK を INR に
₹--
|1 IDK を IDR に
Rp--
|1 IDK を PHP に
₱--
|1 IDK を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 IDK を BRL に
R$--
|1 IDK を CAD に
C$--
|1 IDK を BDT に
৳--
|1 IDK を NGN に
₦--
|1 IDK を UAH に
₴--
|1 IDK を VES に
Bs--
|1 IDK を PKR に
Rs--
|1 IDK を KZT に
₸--
|1 IDK を THB に
฿--
|1 IDK を TWD に
NT$--
|1 IDK を CHF に
Fr--
|1 IDK を HKD に
HK$--
|1 IDK を MAD に
.د.م--