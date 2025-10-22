gooncoin 価格(GOONCOIN)
-0.15%
+3.38%
-3.06%
-3.06%
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、GOONCOIN は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。GOONCOIN の史上最高値は $ 0.0017408 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、GOONCOIN は過去1時間で -0.15%、過去24時間で +3.38% 、過去7日間で -3.06% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
gooncoin の現在の時価総額は $ 16.19K、24時間取引高は -- です。GOONCOIN の循環供給量は 996.64M、総供給量は 996635539.354288 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 16.19K です。
本日の gooncoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における gooncoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における gooncoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における gooncoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|30日
|$ 0
|-55.78%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year
Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”
Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.
The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.
Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.
Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.
Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの gooncoin (GOONCOIN) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば gooncoin の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。
今すぐ gooncoin の価格予測 をチェック！
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ GOONCOIN トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-23 01:13:05
|業界の最新情報
暗号通貨恐怖指数が下落、市場が「極度の恐怖」モードに再突入
|10-22 21:14:27
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは10月に入ってから5.12%下落しており、史上3回目の10月下落となる可能性がある
|10-22 12:58:37
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが109,000ドルを下回り、イーサリアムが3,900ドルのサポートラインを失い、暗号資産の時価総額が3.751兆ドルに下落
|10-21 22:34:24
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが反発し、20分間で1%以上上昇して108,000ドルを突破
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。