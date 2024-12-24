Convertible JPY Token 価格(CJPY)
Convertible JPY Token（CJPY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00576003 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.22M USD です。CJPY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Convertible JPY Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.83K USD
です- Convertible JPY Token 1日内の価格変動率は +1.94%
です- 循環供給量は 212.62M USD です
MEXCで CJPY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CJPY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Convertible JPY Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00010957 です。
過去30日間における Convertible JPY Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004058148 です。
過去60日間における Convertible JPY Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004620793 です。
過去90日間における Convertible JPY Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000667764771546184 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010957
|+1.94%
|30日
|$ -0.0004058148
|-7.04%
|60日
|$ -0.0004620793
|-8.02%
|90日
|$ -0.000667764771546184
|-10.38%
Convertible JPY Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.02%
+1.94%
-11.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs. What makes your project unique? Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin: 1. High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral. 2. Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY. 3. Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market. 4. Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold. 5. Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold. History of your project. January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology. Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. What’s next for your project? At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD). What can your token be used for? CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CJPY を AUD に
A$0.009216048
|1 CJPY を GBP に
￡0.0045504237
|1 CJPY を EUR に
€0.0055296288
|1 CJPY を USD に
$0.00576003
|1 CJPY を MYR に
RM0.0258049344
|1 CJPY を TRY に
₺0.2030410575
|1 CJPY を JPY に
¥0.9051887145
|1 CJPY を RUB に
₽0.5830302366
|1 CJPY を INR に
₹0.490178553
|1 CJPY を IDR に
Rp92.9036966709
|1 CJPY を PHP に
₱0.3372497565
|1 CJPY を EGP に
￡E.0.2942223324
|1 CJPY を BRL に
R$0.0356545857
|1 CJPY を CAD に
C$0.0082368429
|1 CJPY を BDT に
৳0.6881507841
|1 CJPY を NGN に
₦8.9164112394
|1 CJPY を UAH に
₴0.2420364606
|1 CJPY を VES に
Bs0.29376153
|1 CJPY を PKR に
Rs1.6044563565
|1 CJPY を KZT に
₸3.0046620492
|1 CJPY を THB に
฿0.1972810275
|1 CJPY を TWD に
NT$0.1882953807
|1 CJPY を CHF に
Fr0.0051264267
|1 CJPY を HKD に
HK$0.0446978328
|1 CJPY を MAD に
.د.م0.0578883015