Brokoli 価格(BRKL)
Brokoli（BRKL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00458703 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 245.44K USD です。BRKL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Brokoli 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 26.93K USD
です- Brokoli 1日内の価格変動率は -1.04%
です- 循環供給量は 53.47M USD です
MEXCで BRKL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BRKL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Brokoli から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Brokoli から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002611767 です。
過去60日間における Brokoli から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003948735 です。
過去90日間における Brokoli から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000751134977098405 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.04%
|30日
|$ +0.0002611767
|+5.69%
|60日
|$ +0.0003948735
|+8.61%
|90日
|$ +0.0000751134977098405
|+1.66%
Brokoli の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.09%
-1.04%
-4.42%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Brokoli is an impact-to-earn NFT tree metaverse. Here, every DeFi function is climate positive at no extra cost for the user. Users can make, own, and trade the positive impact they make by using Brokoli's green DeFi products. Brokoli's core platform: a green aggregator for token swaps, lending and yield farming. It makes every DeFi transaction climate positive at no extra cost for the user. API: Any GameFi and DeFi platform can implement the Brokoli API to make their transactions climate positive, generating more revenue, brand awareness and users for Brokoli. NFT Digital Forests: Users can receive seeds by using Brokoli's green products or by completing quests. These seeds are turned into NFT trees after the DAO vote. Digital NFT forests will be tradable as Brokoli Impact Credits with other users that want to move up the leaderboard of impact, and with corporates that want CSR (corporate social responsibility) - it's a decentralized alternative to carbon credits. Governing the protocol is the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model that controls 100% of the climate offset funding, with the BRKL token at its core. This mechanism distributes the funds collected between Tree Planting, Renewable Energy and Electronic Waste Collection projects around the globe, with token holders having 100% control of the fund allocations.
