Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Cycle Network price today is 0.01386223 USD.CYC market cap is 2,107,064 USD. Track real-time CYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cycle Network price today is 0.01386223 USD.CYC market cap is 2,107,064 USD. Track real-time CYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About CYC

CYC Price Info

What is CYC

CYC Official Website

CYC Tokenomics

CYC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cycle Network Logo

Cycle Network Price (CYC)

Unlisted

1 CYC to USD Live Price:

$0.01386223
$0.01386223$0.01386223
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cycle Network (CYC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:35:11 (UTC+8)

Cycle Network Price Today

The live Cycle Network (CYC) price today is $ 0.01386223, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01386223 per CYC.

Cycle Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,107,064, with a circulating supply of 152.00M CYC. During the last 24 hours, CYC traded between $ 0.0138643 (low) and $ 0.01398743 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11831, while the all-time low was $ 0.00639678.

In short-term performance, CYC moved -0.15% in the last hour and +12.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.74K.

Cycle Network (CYC) Market Information

$ 2.11M
$ 2.11M$ 2.11M

$ 140.74K
$ 140.74K$ 140.74K

$ 13.86M
$ 13.86M$ 13.86M

152.00M
152.00M 152.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cycle Network is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.74K. The circulating supply of CYC is 152.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.86M.

Cycle Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0138643
$ 0.0138643$ 0.0138643
24H Low
$ 0.01398743
$ 0.01398743$ 0.01398743
24H High

$ 0.0138643
$ 0.0138643$ 0.0138643

$ 0.01398743
$ 0.01398743$ 0.01398743

$ 0.11831
$ 0.11831$ 0.11831

$ 0.00639678
$ 0.00639678$ 0.00639678

-0.15%

-1.92%

+12.94%

+12.94%

Cycle Network (CYC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ -0.000272390534405314.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.0100645889.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.0089421835.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.000000302696648675.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000272390534405314-1.92%
30 Days$ +0.0100645889+72.60%
60 Days$ +0.0089421835+64.51%
90 Days$ +0.000000302696648675+0.00%

Price Prediction for Cycle Network

Cycle Network (CYC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cycle Network (CYC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cycle Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cycle Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cycle Network Price Prediction.

What is Cycle Network (CYC)

Cycle Network is a foundational infrastructure protocol that provides a settlement layer for digital assets and decentralized applications (dApps). Incubated by YZi Labs and backed by institutional investors including Vertex Ventures, a sub-fund of Temasek Holdings, Cycle is designed to unify asset flows and application logic across blockchain environments. The core goal of Cycle is to solve a growing problem in decentralized finance: while applications and assets are distributed across multiple chains, there is no shared foundation for ensuring state consistency, settlement finality, or unified user experience. Cycle addresses this gap by introducing a verifiable settlement infrastructure, where assets and application state can move and resolve securely under a common framework. Cycle uses a cryptographic mechanism called Verifiable State Aggregation (VSA) to verify the validity of actions and balances across environments, without requiring users or developers to rely on token bridges or duplicated deployments. Through its core primitives — Rollin and Rollout — Cycle enables applications to onboard user assets and settle them across supported chains with a single interface, removing the need for users to switch networks, hold multiple tokens, or manage gas on multiple chains. For developers, Cycle provides an SDK that abstracts away the complexities of building in a fragmented blockchain landscape. Projects can integrate Cycle to gain access to unified liquidity and composable infrastructure, without redeploying smart contracts or managing fragmented user states. For users, Cycle simplifies the way they interact with digital assets. Whether making a payment, investing in DeFi, or interacting with tokenized real-world assets (RWA), users can transact in their native token — such as USDC — and let Cycle handle the logic of execution and settlement in the background. Cycle has already been integrated by live applications such as Golden Goose, a gamified DeFi platform that allows users to deploy yield strategies without needing to manage different chains or protocols. The native token of Cycle, $CYC, serves as the utility and governance asset of the protocol. It is used for validating settlement transactions, incentivizing network participation, and enabling long-term sustainability through protocol-driven economics. By building a modular, verifiable, and user-centric infrastructure layer, Cycle aims to power the next generation of Web3 applications — where execution is seamless, liquidity is abstracted, and settlement is trusted.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Cycle Network

What is the live price of Cycle Network?

The current valuation sits at £0.0102159312599755890000, showing a price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect CYC?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Cycle Network's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £1552825.26580277520000, Cycle Network stands at rank #2079, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

CYC recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is CYC today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.010217456770496490000 and £0.0103081988528339490000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Cycle Network?

Factors include circulating supply (152000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Chain Abstraction,Governance, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cycle Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:35:11 (UTC+8)

Cycle Network (CYC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Cycle Network

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2520
$0.2520$0.2520

-7.69%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01145
$0.01145$0.01145

-2.88%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.030777
$0.030777$0.030777

-13.77%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07382
$0.07382$0.07382

-3.91%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00097
$0.00097$0.00097

+102.08%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.007261
$0.007261$0.007261

+66.72%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00930
$0.00930$0.00930

+59.51%

Isekai Blade

Isekai Blade

ISEK

$0.000212
$0.000212$0.000212

+41.33%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7296
$0.7296$0.7296

+17.24%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?