Cycle Network Price (CYC)
The live Cycle Network (CYC) price today is $ 0.01386223, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01386223 per CYC.
Cycle Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,107,064, with a circulating supply of 152.00M CYC. During the last 24 hours, CYC traded between $ 0.0138643 (low) and $ 0.01398743 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11831, while the all-time low was $ 0.00639678.
In short-term performance, CYC moved -0.15% in the last hour and +12.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.74K.
The current Market Cap of Cycle Network is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.74K. The circulating supply of CYC is 152.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.86M.
-0.15%
-1.92%
+12.94%
+12.94%
During today, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ -0.000272390534405314.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.0100645889.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.0089421835.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cycle Network to USD was $ +0.000000302696648675.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000272390534405314
|-1.92%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0100645889
|+72.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0089421835
|+64.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000000302696648675
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Cycle Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Cycle Network is a foundational infrastructure protocol that provides a settlement layer for digital assets and decentralized applications (dApps). Incubated by YZi Labs and backed by institutional investors including Vertex Ventures, a sub-fund of Temasek Holdings, Cycle is designed to unify asset flows and application logic across blockchain environments. The core goal of Cycle is to solve a growing problem in decentralized finance: while applications and assets are distributed across multiple chains, there is no shared foundation for ensuring state consistency, settlement finality, or unified user experience. Cycle addresses this gap by introducing a verifiable settlement infrastructure, where assets and application state can move and resolve securely under a common framework. Cycle uses a cryptographic mechanism called Verifiable State Aggregation (VSA) to verify the validity of actions and balances across environments, without requiring users or developers to rely on token bridges or duplicated deployments. Through its core primitives — Rollin and Rollout — Cycle enables applications to onboard user assets and settle them across supported chains with a single interface, removing the need for users to switch networks, hold multiple tokens, or manage gas on multiple chains. For developers, Cycle provides an SDK that abstracts away the complexities of building in a fragmented blockchain landscape. Projects can integrate Cycle to gain access to unified liquidity and composable infrastructure, without redeploying smart contracts or managing fragmented user states. For users, Cycle simplifies the way they interact with digital assets. Whether making a payment, investing in DeFi, or interacting with tokenized real-world assets (RWA), users can transact in their native token — such as USDC — and let Cycle handle the logic of execution and settlement in the background. Cycle has already been integrated by live applications such as Golden Goose, a gamified DeFi platform that allows users to deploy yield strategies without needing to manage different chains or protocols. The native token of Cycle, $CYC, serves as the utility and governance asset of the protocol. It is used for validating settlement transactions, incentivizing network participation, and enabling long-term sustainability through protocol-driven economics. By building a modular, verifiable, and user-centric infrastructure layer, Cycle aims to power the next generation of Web3 applications — where execution is seamless, liquidity is abstracted, and settlement is trusted.
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What is the live price of Cycle Network?
The current valuation sits at £0.0102159312599755890000, showing a price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect CYC?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Cycle Network's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of £1552825.26580277520000, Cycle Network stands at rank #2079, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
CYC recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is CYC today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between £0.010217456770496490000 and £0.0103081988528339490000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Cycle Network?
Factors include circulating supply (152000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Chain Abstraction,Governance, and overall traction of the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
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|Industry Updates
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|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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