Cycle Network Price Today

The live Cycle Network (CYC) price today is $ 0.01386223, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01386223 per CYC.

Cycle Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,107,064, with a circulating supply of 152.00M CYC. During the last 24 hours, CYC traded between $ 0.0138643 (low) and $ 0.01398743 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11831, while the all-time low was $ 0.00639678.

In short-term performance, CYC moved -0.15% in the last hour and +12.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.74K.

Cycle Network (CYC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.11M$ 2.11M $ 2.11M Volume (24H) $ 140.74K$ 140.74K $ 140.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.86M$ 13.86M $ 13.86M Circulation Supply 152.00M 152.00M 152.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cycle Network is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.74K. The circulating supply of CYC is 152.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.86M.