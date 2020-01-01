Stockify（STK）資訊

Stockify.fun presents itself as a polished on-chain platform for synthetic stocks, aiming to let users mint, trade, and earn from blockchain-based replicas of real-world equities. The platform allows users to create tokenized versions of traditional stocks—such as Apple or Tesla—that are tied to real-world price feeds using blockchain oracles. It promises continuous, 24/7 access to synthetic markets, unlike traditional exchanges which operate during limited hours. In addition to trading, users are incentivized to participate through potential rewards, possibly in the form of yield or fee-sharing mechanisms.

These synthetic assets are derivatives built on smart contracts and are pegged to the price of actual stocks. Users deposit cryptocurrency as collateral to mint these tokens, gaining price exposure to real equities without owning the underlying shares. While these tokens mimic stock price movements, they do not grant any ownership rights, dividends, or governance rights associated with the real-world assets.