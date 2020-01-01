REGENT（REGENT）資訊

Regent represents a novel approach to LLM architecture, drawing inspiration from Daniel Kahneman's dual-process theory of cognition outlined in Thinking Fast and Slow. Regent implements a split-mind system that separates AI responses into distinct intuitive and reasoned phases, mirroring the human brain's System 1 (fast, intuitive) and System 2 (slow, deliberative) thinking processes. Combined with a modified RAG memory store, this allows an em to truly "think step by step" in the same way that humans do — with an internal reasoning monologue operating over the babble from a brilliant but unreliable intuition.