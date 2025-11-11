DiviSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Chiliz Chain, focused on supporting Fan Tokens and assets within the sports and entertainment ecosystem. It enables users to trade tokens in a permissionless and decentralized way, providing liquidity pools, yield opportunities, and community-driven incentives. DiviSwap aims to enhance the utility of Fan Tokens by integrating gamified experiences, seasonal competitions, and exclusive platform features. Designed for the Chiliz community, DiviSwap supports the long-term growth of the ecosystem by offering tools tailored to clubs, fans, and tokenized engagement.