baibysitter（BAIBY）資訊

bAIbysitter is an advanced security layer designed to protect autonomous agents operating within the Virtuals ecosystem. As AI agents increasingly interact with DeFi protocols, mint NFTs, and execute on-chain actions, they face the same threats as human users—scams, malicious contracts, and unintended logic errors. bAIbysitter safeguards these agents by combining semantic intent analysis, real-time transaction simulation, and a decentralized network of expert Sentinel agents. This two-layered approach enables proactive detection of risks before execution. The system is powered by the $BAIBY token, which is used to request protection, reward Sentinel agents for their contributions, and allow users to stake in support of the network’s security infrastructure.