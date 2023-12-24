Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟學
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）資訊
Virtuals Protocol致力於透過民主人工智慧為遊戲提供動力。將 Virtual 視為遊戲 AI 庫和連接 AI 貢獻者（供應方）與遊戲開發人員（需求方）的市場。
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 VIRTUAL 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
- Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
- Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:
|Recipient/Group
|Allocation Type
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Ecosystem Treasury
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|Cliff
|2033-12-24
|Public Distribution
|Public Investors
|600,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
|Liquidity
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|50,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
- Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
- Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.
Incentives:
- Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
- Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.
4. Locking Mechanism
- veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
- No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Utility
|Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
|Incentive Mechanisms
|Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
|Unlocking Schedule
|Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033
7. Additional Notes
- No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
- All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
- The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.
Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 VIRTUAL 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
VIRTUAL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 VIRTUAL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 VIRTUAL 代幣的實時價格吧！
