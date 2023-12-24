Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟學

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）資訊

Virtuals Protocol致力於透過民主人工智慧為遊戲提供動力。將 Virtual 視為遊戲 AI 庫和連接 AI 貢獻者（供應方）與遊戲開發人員（需求方）的市場。

幣種官網：
https://www.virtuals.io/
幣種白皮書：
https://whitepaper.virtuals.io/
區塊查詢：
https://solscan.io/token/3iQL8BFS2vE7mww4ehAqQHAsbmRNCrPxizWAT2Zfyr9y

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 1.04B
$ 1.04B
總供應量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
流通量：
$ 655.13M
$ 655.13M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 1.59B
$ 1.59B
最高價：
$ 5.25
$ 5.25
最低價：
$ 0.007604929689950013
$ 0.007604929689950013
目前價格：
$ 1.5876
$ 1.5876

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 VIRTUAL 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
  • Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
  • Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).

2. Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:

Recipient/GroupAllocation TypeAmount (VIRTUAL)Unlock TypeUnlock Date
Ecosystem TreasuryCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem350,000,000Cliff2033-12-24
Public DistributionPublic Investors600,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
LiquidityCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem50,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
  • Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
  • Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
  • Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

  • Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
  • Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
  • Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.

Incentives:

  • Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
  • Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
  • Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
  • No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedule

  • Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
  • Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/UtilityPayments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
Incentive MechanismsBuyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
Locking MechanismveVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
Unlocking ScheduleMost tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033

7. Additional Notes

  • No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
  • All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
  • The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.

Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.

Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Virtuals Protocol（VIRTUAL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 VIRTUAL 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

VIRTUAL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 VIRTUAL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 VIRTUAL 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

