Vine Coin（VINE）代幣經濟學
Vine Coin（VINE）資訊
短視頻平台VINE創始人發的官方幣，VINE在2016年被關閉，馬斯克提及重啟。
Vine Coin（VINE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Vine Coin（VINE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Vine Coin（VINE）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 VINE 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.
- Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.
- Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.
- Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Locking Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released over time to support ecosystem growth
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed
|Dev Wallet
|5% (of 1B supply)
|Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.
- Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).
- Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.
- Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.
Locking Mechanism
- Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.
- Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.
Summary Table
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate
|Team
|20%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Livestreaming
|3%
|As needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed
|Dev Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
Additional Notes
- Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.
- Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.
Vine Coin（VINE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Vine Coin（VINE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 VINE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
VINE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 VINE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 VINE 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。