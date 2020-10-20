Injective（INJ）代幣經濟學
Injective（INJ）資訊
Injective 的使命是通過去中心化創建一個真正自由和包容的金融體系。 憑藉為金融構建的最快的區塊鍊和即插即用的 Web3 模塊，Injective 的生態系統正在使用具有高度互操作性、可擴展性和真正去中心化的 dApp 重塑破碎的金融系統。
Injective（INJ）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Injective（INJ）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Injective（INJ）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 INJ 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.
Token Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Growth, partnerships, incentives
|Team
|20%
|Founders, core contributors
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early private investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Rewards, grants, user incentives
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic and technical advisors
- Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).
Issuance Mechanism
- Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
- Inflation/Deflation:
- Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
- Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
- Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility:
- Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
- User/Crowd Incentives:
- Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
- Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
- Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.
Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking
INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:
|Unlock Date
|Recipient
|Group
|Amount (INJ)
|Unlock Type
|2022-11-20
|Ecosystem Development
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|2,860,000
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Advisors
|Team Advisors
|333,333
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2023-07-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2024-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2020-10-20
|Binance Launchpad
|Public Investors
|9,000,000
|Cliff
|2021-04-20
|Private Sale
|Private Investors
|5,556,667
|Cliff
|2021-05-20
|Seed Sale
|Public Investors
|2,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.
Locking and Unlocking Details
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
- Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
- Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
- Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.
Additional Design Features
- Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
- Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.
Conclusion & Implications
Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.
- Pros:
- Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
- Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
- Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.
-
Potential Risks:
- Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
- Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.
Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.
Injective（INJ）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Injective（INJ）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 INJ 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
INJ 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 INJ 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 INJ 代幣的實時價格吧！
