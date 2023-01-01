Bonk（BONK）代幣經濟學
Bonk（BONK）資訊
Bonk 是第一個面向大眾的 Solana 狗幣，由大眾將總供應量的 50% 空投給 Solana 社區。 Bonk 的貢獻者厭倦了有毒的“Alameda”代幣經濟學，並希望製作一個有趣的模因幣，讓每個人都能得到公平的機會。
Bonk（BONK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Bonk（BONK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Bonk（BONK）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 BONK 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Bonk ($BONK) is a meme-driven Solana-based token designed for ecosystem engagement, initially launched via an airdrop during Solana’s depressed market sentiment. It operates as an SPL token on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. As of June 2025, Bonk stands out for its high community engagement, unique DeFi integrations, and carefully structured token economics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Max Supply: BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens, reduced from previous burns.
- No Ongoing Minting/Inflation: All tokens were created at genesis with no programmed inflation or continuous issuance.
Burn Mechanism:
- BonkBot, a Telegram trading bot, charges a 1% trading fee on all trades. The collected fees are used entirely to buy back BONK tokens. Of this, 10% is automatically burned, reducing circulating and max supply, while other portions are re-injected into the ecosystem for various incentives and burn activities.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Bonk's token allocation is community-centric, targeting users, builders, and incentive programs rather than traditional fundraising. The breakdown is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting / Lockup
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|40 Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Variable (typically via airdrop)
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Immediate/airdrop
|BONK DAO (Community Initiatives)
|15.8%
|DAO-controlled
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Deployed to DEXs
|Marketing
|5.3%
|For promotion/use
Key Features:
- No token sale, either public or private—no fundraising through token sale occurred.
- Early Contributors (22 core supporters) are subject to structured vesting, incentivizing long-term development.
- Community initiatives (via BONK DAO) and ecosystem partners are large recipients, furthering the network’s grassroot engagement approach.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
A. Core Utilities
- Liquidity Providing: Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Bonk or Bust: A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price.
- Bridging: BONK is accessible cross-chain, but utility is mainly on Solana.
B. Incentive Mechanisms
- esBONK Staking Rewards:
- ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to liquidity providers.
- esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK 1:1 over 365 days (no minimum/maximum).
- BonkBot Referral Program:
- Referrers earn a share of trading fees in BONK: 30% for month 1, 20% for month 2, 10% perpetually from month 3 onward.
- Paid from 20% of trading fees allocated for referrals within BonkBot.
- Trading Fee Distribution & Burn:
- On BonkBot, all trading fees are used to buy back BONK.
- 10% of these are instantly burned; other percentages support team, community, infrastructure, and development.
4. Lockup Mechanism and Vesting
- Team (Early Contributors) Vesting: 3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025.
- Airdrop Recipients: No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage.
- DAO and Community Allocations: Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion.
- Liquidity/Marketing/Artists/Developers: Immediate deployment with no vesting.
5. Unlocking Timeline
Early Contributors
- Start date: January 1, 2023
- Vesting: 3 years, linear daily unlocks (~19.16 billion BONK/day)
- End date: January 1, 2026
Other Allocations
- Airdrops and ecosystem shares were released immediately or as scheduled by the DAO or ecosystem partners.
Summary Table (Key Unlocks):
|Group
|Start
|End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Early Contributors
|Jan 1, 2023
|Jan 1, 2026
|Daily linear vesting
|21% of total supply
|Public & Ecosystem
|Dec 2022/Jan 2023
|---
|Immediate
|Airdrops, DAO, etc.
|DAO (Community)
|Jan 2023
|Ongoing
|As determined
|15.8% Total, DAO control
6. Circulating and Total Supply (as of June 2025)
- Current Circulating Supply: ~79.4 trillion BONK
- Total/Burned Supply: Max supply reduced over time, currently ~88.8 trillion BONK (due to burn functions).
7. Criticisms & Nuances
- Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk.
- No On-chain Voting Power: BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims.
- Speculative Nature: BONK’s market cap and price history demonstrate extreme volatility, often tied to sentiment and viral events, highlighting memecoin dynamics.
Conclusion & Implications
BONK’s tokenomics blend aggressive memecoin distribution with structured, community-dominated allocation, robust staking incentives, and meaningful burn mechanics. Its design:
- Fosters long-term developer/community loyalty via vests and DAO control,
- Maximizes immediate network effects with airdrops,
- Reduces supply through gameified utility and burn,
- Incentivizes holders with staking and DeFi opportunities.
However, users and investors should remain cognizant of large holder concentration, the lack of governance, and the speculative nature of demand beyond core utility and ecosystem incentives.
For the latest, always verify via Bonk’s DAO or official resources, as supply and unlocking schedules may evolve with additional DAO-driven proposals and community decisions.
Bonk（BONK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Bonk（BONK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 BONK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
BONK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 BONK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 BONK 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。