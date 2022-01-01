Токеноміка Aptos (APT)

Дізнайтеся ключову інформацію про Aptos (APT), включаючи пропозицію токенів, модель розподілу та ринкові дані в режимі реального часу.
Інформація Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Офіційний вебсайт:
https://aptosfoundation.org
Whitepaper:
https://aptosfoundation.org/whitepaper
Оглядач блокчейну:
https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/

Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Aptos (APT)

Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Aptos (APT), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.

$ 2,87B
Загальна пропозиція:
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Історичний максимум:
Історичний мінімум:
Поточна ціна:
Детальна структура токена Aptos (APT)

Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени APT. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Allocation: Initial Distribution

Category Allocation (%) Locking & Vesting Details
Ecosystem 51.02% Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
Core Contributors 19.00% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
Foundation 16.50% 5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
Private Investors 13.48% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).

Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.

Issuance Mechanism

APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.

Incentive & Usage Mechanisms

APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.

Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

Stakeholder Lockup/Vesting Schedule Vesting Complete
Private Investors 12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48 ~Oct 2026
Core Contributors 12-month initial lockup, then same as above ~Oct 2026
Foundation 5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months 10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
Ecosystem Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
  • Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
  • Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.

Upcoming and Historical Unlocks

  • Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
  • Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.

Implications and Future Dynamics

  • Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
  • Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
  • Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
  • Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
  • Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.

Summary Table: Core Tokenomics

Mechanism Description
Issuance Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
Allocation Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
Usage/Incentives Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
Locking 1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
Unlock Timing Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032

In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.

Токеноміка Aptos (APT): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання

Розуміння токеноміки Aptos (APT) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.

Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:

Загальна пропозиція:

Максимальна кількість токенів APT, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.

Циркуляційна пропозиція:

Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.

Максимальна пропозиція:

Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів APT, яка може існувати.

FDV (повністю розведена вартість):

Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.

Рівень інфляції:

Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.

Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?

Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.

Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.

Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.

Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.

Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку APT, досліджуйте ціну токена APT в реальному часі!

Як купити APT

Зацікавлені в додаванні Aptos (APT) у свій портфель? MEXC підтримує різні способи купівлі APT, включаючи кредитні картки, банківські перекази та P2P-торгівлю. Незалежно від того, новачок ви чи професіонал, MEXC робить купівлю криптовалюти простою та безпечною.

Історія ціни Aptos (APT)

Аналіз історії ціни APT допомагає користувачам зрозуміти минулі рухи ринку, ключові рівні підтримки/опору та моделі волатильності. Незалежно від того, чи відстежуєте ви історичні максимуми, чи визначаєте тренди, історичні дані є важливою частиною прогнозу цін та технічного аналізу.

Прогноз ціни APT

Хочете знати, куди рухається APT? Наша сторінка прогнозу ціни APT поєднує в собі ринкові настрої, історичні тенденції та технічні індикатори, щоб надати прогноз на майбутнє.

