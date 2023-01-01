To protect your interests, MEXC hereby reminds you that the cryptocurrency market is subject to huge risks. Please understand and evaluate the risk of trading and assess your risk tolerance carefully before making any cryptocurrency trades.

Things to note when trading cryptocurrency assets on the MEXC platform

(1) Services such as Spot, OTC, Futures, Savings, vote-to-list, etc. on the MEXC platform are only available to valid MEXC users (Hereinafter "Users") that have completed KYC.

(2) Users should complete KYC and supplement and fill in all personal details.

(3) Users should protect their account and password properly. Do not entrust your account to others or share your account & password with anyone. Otherwise, any losses incurred will be borne by the users themselves.

(4) Users of MEXC may subject to the following risks:

(a) Policy risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses due to amendment of national laws, regulations or macro-policies which may influence the normal transaction of cryptocurrencies.

(b) Compliance risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses if the user’s cryptocurrency transaction violates national laws or regulations.

(c) Investment yield risk: The cryptocurrency market is unique. The market never closes and cryptocurrency prices fluctuate greatly. Users shall bear the risk of negative transaction returns and financial returns.

(d) Trading risk: A successful transfer between users requires the mutual agreement of both parties. MEXC does not commit to or guarantee any successful transfer.

(e) Force majeure risk: When natural disasters, wars, strikes, cyber attacks, and other unpredictable and unavoidable situations that cannot be overcome occurred, MEXC may not operate normally and may result in users' losses. For users’ loss caused by force majeure, MEXC will not assume any civil liabilities.

(f) Delisting risk: When cryptocurrency project party faces bankrupt, liquidation and dissolution, or violates national laws & regulations, or under the request of the project party, MEXC will delist the cryptocurrency, which may cause losses for users.

(g) Technical risk: Although the chance of a technical fault is remote during a cryptocurrency transaction, we cannot exclude such a possibility. If such an incident happens, the user’s interests may be affected.

(h) Operation risk: Users may face risks due to operational errors, such as transferring to wrong account, violating operation regulations, etc.

(i) Account frozen risk: User’s account may be frozen or forcefully confiscated by judicial institutions in the event of debt default or alleged crimes.