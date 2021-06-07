User Agreement and Privacy Policy

The agreement is concluded between You ("You") and MEXC Trading Platform ("MEXC"). In the event where you are visiting or using MEXC website (https://www.MEXC.com), Apps and any other services provided by the affiliated companies of MEXC (the "Services"), it will be deemed that you have read and agreed to all the terms and conditions specified in this User Agreement and Privacy Policy ("Agreement"), as well as the amendments and updates which we may make to this Agreement from time to time.

Important Please ensure that the computer used for the trade and liquidity of assets is secure. Based on the web page display and safety considerations, it is strongly recommended that users use the latest version of the Google Chrome to login to MEXC. Users shall bear the responsible themselves for the property loss caused by errors in operation.

Risk Disclosure In order for you to better understand the risks associated in digital-asset trading, MEXC hereby solemnly remind you that: you must fully understand and assess the risks in digital asset trading before conducting any trades; you must assess your risk tolerance capability very carefully before engaging in cryptocurrency tradings. When trading on MEXC, you may face risks of policy, regulation compliance, investment yield, trading and force majeure, etc. The details of such risks are as follows: (a) Policy risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses due to the amendment of national laws, regulations or macro-policies which may influence the normal trade of cryptocurrencies. (b) Compliance risk: Users of MEXC may encounter losses if the user’s cryptocurrency trade violates national laws or regulations. (c) Investment yield risk: the Cryptocurrency market has its uniqueness: it never closes, with cryptocurrency prices fluctuating in a very wide range. Users may encounter losses in the market. (d) Trading risk: Your successful transfer is dependent on mutual assent of the parties to the transfer and MEXC does not commit to or guarantee any successful transfer. (e) Force majeure risk: When natural disaster, war, strikes, cyber attacks and other unpredictable, unavoidable and unformidable situations occur, MEXC may not be able to operate normally and this may result in users' losses. For the user’s losses caused by force majeure, MEXC will not assume any civil liabilities. (f) Risk of delisting: When a cryptocurrency project party faces bankrupt, liquidation and dissolution, or violates national laws & regulations, or under the request of the project party, MEXC will delist the cryptocurrency, which may cause losses for users. (g) Technical risk: Although the chance of technical fault is remote during the cryptocurrency trade, but we cannot exclude such possibility. If such has happened, the user’s interests may be affected. (h) Operation risk: Users may face risks due to operational error, such as transfers to wrong accounts, violations in operation regulations, etc. (i) Account frozen risk: User’s account may be frozen or forcefully confiscated by judicial institutions in the event of debt fraud or alleged crimes. When you click to agree to the Agreement, it presents that you have understood and intend to bear the trading risks and losses. MEXC shall not assume any guarantee or joint liability for the return of digital capital and proceeds.

I. General This Agreement includes the General, Know-Your-Customer, Anti-Money Laundering Policy, Privacy Policy and all the rules that MEXC has issued or may publish in the future. You should read the entire agreement carefully before using MEXC's Services. If you have any questions about this Agreement, you should consult with MEXC. You should not argue that this Agreement is invalid, or ask for the cancellation of this Agreement with the reason that you have not read the Agreement or have not acquired answers from MEXC. MEXC has the right to make and modify this Agreement and/or all kinds of rules from time to time. Once the modified agreement is announced, it replaces the previous one and comes into force immediately. Users can look for the latest agreement at any time. When you visit, use or try to use the services of MEXC via any identity, it will be deemed that you accept and agree to the terms and conditions of the latest edition. If you do not agree, please do not visit or use the services provided by MEXC.

Registrant Qualification 1. You confirm, after you have completed the registration procedures or actually use the other services permitted by MEXC, that you are a natural person, legal person or other organization with full capacity for civil rights and full capacity for civil conduct. If you do not possess the above-mentioned qualifications, you and your guardian shall bear all the consequences resulting therefrom, and MEXC has the right to cancel or permanently freeze your account and claim compensation from you and your guardian.

Registration and Account 2. You are bound by this Agreement after you have filled in the information, read and agreed to this Agreement as prompted on the registration page and completed the full registration process, or after you have filled in the information, read and agreed to this Agreement and completed the full activation process as prompted on the activation page, or when you actually use the Service in any other manner as permitted by MEXC. Your provided or confirmed email address, mobile phone number or other means permitted by MEXC can be used as a means to login. You must provide information as required by the laws and regulations such as your real name, type of identification and identification number etc. If the information you provide at the time of registration is inaccurate, MEXC assumes no responsibility for it and you will bear any direct or indirect losses and adverse consequences arising therefrom.MEXC reserves the right to choose markets and jurisdictions to conduct business, and may restrict or refuse, in its discretion, the provision of the Services in certain countries or regions.

User Information 3. When completing the registration or activation process, you must, in accordance to the requirements of laws and regulations and to the corresponding page of tips, provide and update your information accurately, and make it true, timely, complete and accurate. If there is a reasonable reason to suspect that the information you have provided has errors, is inaccurate, outdated, or incomplete, MEXC shall have the right to give a notice of inquiry or request for correction to you and to directly delete the relevant materials and to suspend or terminate, in part or as a whole, the MEXC service provided to you. MEXC does not bear any responsibility for this, and you will bear any direct or indirect losses and adverse consequences arising therefrom. You shall accurately fill in and update your E-mail address, phone number, address, postal code, contact information, for the purpose that MEXC or other users can make effective contact with you. You shall bear the sole responsibility for any loss or additional costs due to the inability to contact you through the mentioned contact methods during the process of you using the Services. You understand and agree that you are obliged to maintain the validity of the contact information that you have provided. If there are any changes or updates, you should act as required by MEXC.

Account security 4. You are solely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your MEXC account and password and are responsible for all activities conducted by your MEXC account (including, but not limited to, disclosure of information, release of information, online clicking for consent or submission of various rule agreements, online renewal of agreements or purchase service, etc.). You agree:

(a) If your MEXC account was used without authorization, or any other circumstances that violates the confidentiality provision, you must immediately notify MEXC. (b) You shall strictly abide by the security, certification, trade, deposition, withdrawal mechanism or process of the website/service; (c) Ensure that you leave the site/service in the correct steps at the end of each session. MEXC cannot and will not be responsible for any loss arising from your failure to comply with the provisions of this paragraph. You understand that it will take MEXC a reasonable amount of time to act on your request, and MEXC does not assume any responsibility for the consequences (including but not limited to any loss) that have occurred prior to taking action.

Contents of Service 5. Through this service, users can search and browse for real-time market and trade information of digital asset products on MEXC, submit trade orders, complete digital assets trading, participate in activities organized by MEXC and use other informational and technical services.

Rules of Service 6. If there is any trade dispute between you and other users during your trading on MEXC, once you or any other user(s) has/have submitted the dispute to MEXC to request for mediation, MEXC shall have the right to unilaterally make a decision as the mediator, and you understand and agree that you must accept the decision made by MEXC. 7. You understand and agree that MEXC has the right to provide the necessary information, such as, user information and trade history provided by you to MEXC, in response to requests from government departments (including the judicial and administrative departments). If you are suspected of infringing on intellectual property rights and other legitimate rights and interests of others, MEXC has the right to provide the right holder with your necessary identity information in the event of a preliminary judgment that has determined the existence of the suspected infringement. 8. You are solely responsible for the taxable income generated during the use of the MEXC service, as well as all hardware, software, services and other expenses. 9. In the course of using the services provided on MEXC, you promise to abide by the following agreement:

(a) All actions carried out when using MEXC's Services shall comply with your national laws, regulations and other normative documents and regulations, and you shall not violate the public interests or public morality, shall not damage the legitimate rights and interests of others, shall not evade paying taxes, and shall not violate this Agreement and the relevant rules. If you have violated the aforementioned commitments and suffer any legal consequences, you shall bear all legal liability in your own name and ensure that the MEXC is free of any loss. (b) In the process of trading, you shall abide by the principle of good faith and shall not take unfair competition or disrupt the normal order of online trades, including but not limited to pump and dump schemes, wash trading, self-trading, front running, quote stuffing, and spoofing or layering. (c) You shall not make any commercial use of any data on MEXC, including but not limited to the use of data displayed on the MEXC site in any way, such as reproduction, dissemination, etc. without the prior written consent of MEXC. (d) In addition to the foregoing, you shall not: (i) use any deep linking, web crawlers, bots, spiders or other automatic devices, programs, scripts, algorithms or methods, or any similar or equivalent manual or automatic processes that MEXC may decide in its absolute sole discretion, to access, obtain, copy or monitor any part of the properties, or replicate or bypass the navigational structure or presentation of MEXC services in any way, in order to obtain or attempt to obtain any materials, documents or information in any manner not purposely provided through MEXC services; (ii) attempt to access any part or function of the properties without authorization, or connect to MEXC services or any MEXC servers or any other systems or networks constituting MEXC services by hacking, password mining or any other unlawful or prohibited means; (iii) probe, scan or test the vulnerabilities of MEXC services or any network connected to the properties, or violate any security or authentication measures on MEXC services or any network connected to MEXC services; (iv) reverse look-up, track or seek to track any information of any other users or visitors of MEXC services; (v) take any actions that imposes an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on the infrastructure of systems or networks of MEXC services or MEXC, or the infrastructure of any systems or networks connected thereto; (vi) use any devices, software or routine programs to interfere with the normal operation of MEXC or any transactions on MEXC, or any other person’s use of MEXC Services; (vii) forge headers, impersonate, or otherwise manipulate identification, to disguise your identity or the origin of any messages or transmissions you send to MEXC; or (viii) use MEXC services in an illegal way or in a manner that violates fairness and/or community value which MEXC may in its absolute sole discretion determine.

10. You understand and agree that:

(a) MEXC shall have the right to make a unilateral decision as to whether you have violated the above mentioned commitments, and to apply the rules of this Agreement in processing or terminating the provision of Services to you based on such a unilateral decision, without your consent or prior notice. For the purpose of maintaining the trading order and trade security on MEXC, MEXC shall have the right to take proper risk control measures in the event that the normal trading order of the market is disrupted due to malicious sales or purchases, including but not limited to closing the corresponding trading orders, freezing of relevant accounts, restoring the affected trading information to the original status and recovery of relevant losses, and reporting the relevant incident to the local judicial authority. (b) If it is confirmed by the effective legal documents of the administrative or judicial authorities in your country that you are in violation of laws or have infringed upon them, or if MEXC, based on their own judgment, believes that your conduct is suspected of violating the agreement or the provisions of the laws and regulations of your country, MEXC shall have the right to disclose such alleged violations or breach of contract as well as the measures MEXC has taken against you. With respect to the information you have published on MEXC, which is suspected of violating laws or infringing the legitimate rights of others or violating this Agreement, MEXC shall have the right to delete such information without notifying you, and impose punishment in accordance with this Agreement. (c) In respect to your actions on MEXC, including the actions that you have not conducted on MEXC but has exerted some form of influence on MEXC's users, MEXC shall have the right to unilaterally decide whether your conduct and the nature thereof constitutes a violation of this Agreement and/or rules, and impose corresponding punishment accordingly. You shall keep all the evidence relevant to your actions and shall bear the adverse consequences of any failure to produce sufficient evidence. You shall be solely responsible for any legal liabilities in your own name for any damage caused to any third party by your suspected breach of the commitments. If you are suspected of violating the applicable laws or this Agreement, causing any loss to MEXC, or leading to any claim by any third party, or are subject to any penalty imposed by any administrative authorities, you shall compensate MEXC for all losses and/or expenses incurred by MEXC as a result thereof, including reasonable attorneys’ fee.

Limitation of Liability and Exclusions

11. MEXC is responsible for providing MEXC services to you according to the status quo and availability. MEXC, however, makes no express or implied warranty with respect to the Services, including but not limited to the applicability, absence of error or omission, sustainability, accuracy, reliability, suitability for a particular purpose of the Services. At the same time, MEXC makes no commitment or guarantee to the validity, accuracy, correctness, reliability, quality, stability, integrity and timeliness of the technology and information involved in the MEXC service. 12. You understand that the information system on MEXC is released by users themselves, and there may be risks and errors. 13. MEXC is only used as a trading site. MEXC only serves as a platform where you can obtain information on digital assets, identify counterparties, negotiate and conduct trades on digital assets, and MEXC control the quality, security or legality of the digital assets involved in the trades, the authenticity or accuracy of the trade information, and the ability of the trading parties to perform their obligations under the trade agreement. You should, at your own discretion, determine the authenticity, legitimacy and validity of relevant digital assets and/or information and bear any liability and loss arising therefrom at your own cost. Unless expressly required by laws and regulations, MEXC shall have no obligation to conduct a prior review of all Customer data, digital asset information, trade activities and other matters related to the trade, except to the following circumstances: MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that there may be major illegal acts or breaches of law by the specific users or the specific trades; or MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that a user’s conduct in MEXC is suspected to be illegal or improper. 14. MEXC or a third party authorized by MEXC, or a third party mutually authorized by you and MEXC, shall have the right to accept your disputes with other users arising out of trades based on your irrevocable authority, and shall have the right to unilaterally judge the facts related to the disputes as well as the applicable rules in order to make a decision, including but not limited to, adjusting the trade status of the relevant orders, instructing a third party or the customer service staff to pay all or part of the disputed payment to the Party or Parties. You are bound to comply with the final decision. If you fail to implement and process the decision within the prescribed period, MEXC shall have the right (but not the obligation) to directly complete the payment by using the amount in your account currently opened in MEXC or the deposits paid by you to MEXC or its affiliates on your behalf. You should make up the margin of the deposit in time and make up for the losses of MEXC and its affiliates, otherwise MEXC and its affiliates have the right to directly offset your rights and interests under other contracts and have the right to continue to take compensation. You understand and accept that neither MEXC nor any third party authorized by MEXC, or any third party mutually agreed upon by you and MEXC, shall be a judicial authority, and the evidence shall be authenticated only in the capacity of ordinary persons. MEXC, or any third party authorized by MEXC, or any third party agreed upon by you and MEXC, is solely based on your irrevocable authority to settle the dispute, and cannot guarantee that the result of the settlement of the dispute will be in line with your expectations, and shall not bear any liability for the conclusion of the such settlement. If you suffer loss as a result, you agree to claim directly from the beneficiary. 15. You understand and agree that MEXC will not be liable for any of your damages, including but not limited to damages for loss of profits, goodwill, use, data, etc. or other intangible losses or damages (regardless of whether MEXC has been advised of the possibility of such damages or not): MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that a specific user or a specific trade may be involved in the material violation of laws or contract; MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that the user's conduct in MEXC is suspected to be illegal or improper; the costs and losses incurred by purchasing or acquiring any data, information, or trade, etc. through the MEXC service; your misunderstanding of the MEXC services; and, any other loss related to the MEXC Services that are not caused by the MEXC. 16. In no event shall MEXC be liable for any failure or delay in the provision of any service due to routine equipment maintenance, failure of network connections, failure of computers, communications or other systems, power failure, strikes, labor disputes, riots, insurrection, riots, shortage of production or materials for production, fire, flood, storm, explosions, war, governmental actiona, orders of judicial or administrative agency, or failure to act by a third party.

Termination of the Agreement

17. You agree that MEXC shall be entitled in its sole and absolute discretion, without prior notice, to suspend, terminate the provision of part or all of the MEXC services to you for any reason, as well as suspend or permanently freeze (cancel) your account in MEXC, and shall not be liable to you or any third party for so doing, however, MEXC has the right to retain the trade data, history and other information relating to the account, as well as the application and use of such information. In the event of the following circumstances, MEXC has the right to terminate this Agreement directly by canceling the account, and has the right to permanently freeze (cancel) your account’s authority on MEXC:

(a) After MEXC terminates the services provided to you, and you are suspected of re-registering as a user of MEXC, directly or indirectly or in the name of others; (b) The email address that you have provided does not exist or cannot receive emails, and there is no other way to contact you, or MEXC has notified you to change your email information via another contact method, and you still have not changed to a valid email address within three working days after the notice from MEXC; (c) The main contents of the user information that you have provided are not true or inaccurate or incomplete; (d) When the Agreement (including the rules) has changed, you should expressly inform MEXC that you are not willing to accept the new service agreement; and (e) Other circumstances in which MEXC believes that the service should be terminated. Upon the termination of your account services or the permanent freezing (cancellation) of your account on MEXC, MEXC shall have no obligation to retain or disclose to you any information in your account, or to forward to you or a third party any information you have not read or sent or forwarded to

18. You agree that:

(a) After the termination of your contractual relationship with MEXC, MEXC still has the right to continue to save your user information and all trade information during your use of MEXC's Services. (b) If you have committed any illegal acts or violations of this Agreement during the period of using the provided Service, MEXC may still assert rights against you in accordance with this Agreement. (c) When MEXC suspends or terminates the provision of services to you, MEXC will handle your trading data recorded before service suspension or termination under the following principles. You shall handle or bear any disputes, losses or expenses incurred by yourself, and shall ensure that MEXC is exempted from any losses or any expenses. (d) Where you have entered into a purchase contract with other members before the suspension or termination of the Service but the contract has not been actually performed, MEXC shall have the right to delete relevant information of such a purchase contract and the trading of digital assets thereof. (e) Upon the termination of your account services or the permanent freezing (cancellation) of your account on MEXC, MEXC shall have no obligation to retain or disclose to you any information in your account, or to forward to you or a third party any information you have not read or sent or forwarded to; and (f) If you have entered into a purchase contract with any other member before the suspension or termination of services and such contract has been partially performed, MEXC may not delete the trade; provided that MEXC may notify your counterparty of relevant circumstances at the time of suspension or termination of services.

Intellectual Property Protection 19. All intellectual achievements included in MEXC, including, but not limited to, website logos, databases, website design, text and graphics, software, photos, videos, music, sounds and any combinations of the aforementioned files, and the intellectual property rights of software compilation, associated source code and software (including small applications and scripts) shall be owned by MEXC. You may not copy, modify, copy, transmit or use any of the foregoing materials or content for commercial purposes. 20. Upon accepting this Agreement, it shall be deemed that you, on the basis of your own free will, have transferred and assigned exclusively and free of charge to MEXC all copyright of any form of information that you have published on MEXC, including, but not limited to copyrights, distribution rights, lease rights, exhibition rights, performance rights, projection rights, broadcasting rights, information network communication rights, production rights, adaptation rights, translation rights, compilation rights and other transferable rights that copyright owners are entitled to, and MEXC shall have the right to sue for any infringement on such copyright and obtain full compensation for such infringement. This Agreement shall apply to any content that is published by you on MEXC and is protected by copyright law, regardless of whether the content is generated before or after the signing of this Agreement. 21. You shall not illegally use or dispose of the intellectual property rights of MEXC or any other person during your use of the services offered by MEXC. For any information that you publish on MEXC, you may not publish or authorize other websites (or media) to use such information in any manner whatsoever. 22. You will not be deemed to have been transferred any intellectual property rights to you by MEXC when you log in to MEXC or use MEXC's Service.

Applicable Law 23. This Agreement in its entirety is a contract concluded under the laws of the Republic of Singapore, and the relevant laws of the Republic of Singapore shall apply to its establishment, interpretation, content and enforcement; Any claims or actions arising out of or relating to the Services agreed in this Agreement shall be governed and interpreted and enforced in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Singapore. For the avoidance of doubt, this Clause shall be expressly applicable to any tort claim against us. The competent court or forum for any claim or action against us or in relation to us shall be in the Republic of Singapore. You have unconditional access to exclusive jurisdiction in court proceedings and appeals in the courts of the Republic of Singapore. You also unconditionally agree that the venue or competent court for any dispute or problem relating to this Agreement or any claim and proceeding arising from this Agreement shall be exclusively in the Republic of Singapore. If any other business of this Website is subject to any special agreement on jurisdiction, such agreement shall prevail. The Principle of forum non conveniens does not apply to the court of choice under these Terms of Service.

II. Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money-Laundering Policy

1. We ensure that we will comply with the Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money-Laundering laws and regulations, and will not knowingly violate the Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money-Laundering policies. To the extent of our reasonable control, we will adopt necessary measures and technology to provide you with services that are safe and secure, to protect you against the loss caused by money laundering to the greatest extent possible. The contebts of kKnow-Your-Customer and Anti-Money-Laundering policies are as follows:

(a) We promulgate and update Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) policies to meet the standards set by relevant laws and regulations; (b) We promulgate and update some parts of the guidelines and rules in connection with the operation of this Website, where our staff will provide services in accordance with these guidelines and rules; (c) We design and complete the procedures for internal monitoring and trade control, such as rigorous identity authentication procedures, and forming a professional team responsible for anti-money laundering; (d) We adopt a risk-prevention-based approach to carry out due diligence and continuous supervision in connection with customers; (e) Review and regularly inspect existing trades; (f) To report suspicious trades to the competent authorities;

Identity Information 2. In accordance with the laws and regulations of relevant jurisdictions and in light of the nature of entities concerned, the content of your information as it is collected by us may vary, and in principle, we will collect the following information of yours if you have registered as an individual:

(a) Basic personal information: your name, address (and permanent address, if the two are different), date of birth and nationality, and other available information. Identity authentication shall be based on documents issued by the official or other similar authorities, such as passports, identity cards or other identity documents as are required and issued by relevant jurisdictions. (b) Valid photo: before you sign up, you must provide a photograph showing you holding your identity document in front of your chest; and (c) Contact information: telephone/mobile phone number and valid email address.

3. If you are a company or any other type of legal entity, we will collect the following information of yours to determine the final beneficiary of your account or your trust account.

(a) Your corporation enrollment and registration certificates of the company; a copy of the articles of association and memorandum of the company; (b) The detailed certification materials of the ownership structure and ownership description of the company, and the decision of the board of directors on designating the authorized agent of the company responsible for the opening and execution of the account of the company within the website; (c) The identity documents of the directors, major shareholders of the company as well as the authorized signatory for the company's account with the website, as required in accordance with relevant rules; (d) The company's main business address, and the company's mailing address if it is different from the main business address of the company. If the local address of the company is different from its main business address, the company shall be deemed to be a high-risk customer, and consequently the company will be required to provide additional documentation; and (e) Other certification documents, documents issued by competent authorities and other documents we may deem necessary in light of the laws and regulations of relevant jurisdictions and in light of the specific nature of your entity.

4. We only accept English and Chinese versions of your identity information; if your identity information is not in either of the two languages, you shall have your identity information translated into English and duly notarized. 5. The identity verification requirements are as follows:

(a) You are required to provide both the front and back sides of your identity documents. (b) You are required to provide us with a photograph showing you holding your identity documents in front of your chest. (c) Copies of certification documents shall be checked against the originals thereof. Nonetheless, if a trusted and suitable certified person can prove that such copies are accurate and comprehensive duplicates of the originals thereof, such copies shall be deemed as acceptable. Such certifiers include ambassadors, members of the judiciary, magistrates, etc.; and (d) The identification of the ultimate beneficiary and controller of the account shall be based on the determination of which individuals ultimately own or control the direct customer and/or the determination that the ongoing trade is performed on the behalf of others. If you are a business enterprise, the identity of major shareholders thereof (for example, those holding 10 % or more of the voting equity in such business enterprise) shall be verified.

Trade Supervision 6. We constantly set and adjust daily trading and cash withdrawal limits based on security requirements and actual state of trades; 7. If trading occurs too frequently in an account registered by you, or is beyond reasonable circumstances, our professional team will assess and determine whether such trades are suspicious; 8. If we identify a specific trade as suspicious on the basis of our assessment, we may adopt such restrictive measures as suspending the trade or denying the trade, and if it is possible, we may even reverse the trade as soon as possible, and report to the competent authorities, without, however, notifying you; 9. We reserve the right to reject registration applications by applicants that do not comply with the international standards against money laundering or who may be regarded as political and public figures; we reserve the right to suspend or terminate a trade identified as suspicious based on our own assessment, which, however, does not breach any of our obligations and duties to you. Up to now, MEXC has refused the trade or registration application from the users in the following countries: North Korea, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Crimea, Mainland China, Indonesia, Singapore, Venezuela, the United States, Canada (altogether referred to as 'Prohibited Countries'). The list of Prohibited Countries may not be exhaustive and is subject to review by MEXC at any time and from time to time. You hereby undertake to inform us immediately if you are or become a resident in any of the Prohibited Countries or are aware of any User based in any of the Prohibited Countries. You understand and acknowledge that if it is determined that you have given false representations of your location or place of residence, we reserve the right to take any appropriate actions in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including termination of any Account immediately and liquidating any open positions.

III. Privacy Policy

Information Use 1. MEXC will use and disclose the following personal information of you in accordance with this Agreement:

(a) The personal information provided to MEXC and its affiliates (excluding the business name and other relevant industrial and commercial registration information as well as the information of the natural person operators that are required to be disclosed in accordance with laws and regulations) when you register or activate an account that can log in to our platform; (b) When you use MEXC, the platform will record information about your browser and computer, including, but not limited to, data with respect to your IP address and other location data such as GPS and other sensor data from your device, the type of browser, the language in which you are using, the date and time of access, hardware and software features, and web pages and history that you require; and (c) The user's personal data that MEXC retrieves from business partners through legitimate means.

If you do not want us to collect the aforementioned personal information, you may opt-out at any time by notifying our Data Protection Officer in writing. In some cases, you may refuse or cancel your authorization pertaining to the collection of personal data from your device settings (for example, you may decline the acquisition of GPS data by turning off corresponding settings on your Android or IOS device). Further information on opting out can be found in the section below entitled "Withdraw Consent, Remove, Request Access to or Modify the Information You Have Provided to Us". Take note, however, that opting out or withdrawing your consent for us to collect, use or process your personal data may affect your use of the Services. 2. How we collect your information

You will directly provide us with most of the personal information we are collecting. In the following situations, we will collect and process your information: (a) When you sign up online, log in or access MEXC, or use any MEXC service; (b) When you voluntarily complete any user survey or provide feedback to us, through email or any other channel; (c) Cookies through your browser or software when you use or browse our web pages or clients. (d) Other situations of self-collecting information mentioned in this agreement. We may also obtain information from public channels or third-party channels, such as our advertising and market research partners, including updating or supplementing other collected information about you.

3. How we use your personal information We can use your personal information in the following ways:

(a) Compliance with laws and regulations Most of our services are subject to laws and regulations, requiring us to collect, use and store your personal information in specific ways. For example, MEXC must identify and verify customers that are using our services comply with cross-jurisdictional anti-money laundering laws. This includes collecting and storing photos of your ID. We will have to close your account if you do not provide the personal information as required by law,. (b) Enforce the terms of this agreement We actively monitor, investigate, prevent and mitigate any potential prohibited or illegal activities, enforce our agreements with third parties, and prevent and inspect violations of this Agreement. In addition, we may need to charge you for your use of our services. We collect information about your account usage and closely monitor your interactions with our services. We may use any personal information we collected about you for these purposes. (c) Detection and prevention of fraud and/or loss of funds We process your personal information to help detect, prevent and reduce fraud and abuse of our services, and to protect your account security. (d) Provide services We will require access to your personal information in order to provide you with services. For example, when you wish to use the OTC service on our platform, we will require specific information such as your identity, contact information, and payment information, or we cannot provide you with services without such information. Third parties such as identity verification service providers may also collect your personal information when providing identity verification and/or fraud prevention services. (e) Provide service communication We will send you management or account-related information to let you know about the latest information about our services, to notify you of related security issues or updates, or to provide other trade-related information. Without these communications, you may not be aware of the important developments related to your account, which may affect your use of our services. You cannot choose to refuse to receive critical service communications, such as emails or text messages sent for legal or security purposes. (f) Provide customer service We will access to your personal information when you contact us to resolve any issues. We will not be able to respond to your request and ensure that you use the service uninterrupted if you do not process your personal information. (g) Ensure network and information security We will process your personal information to improve security, monitor and verify your identity and access to our services, combat spam or other malicious software or security risks, and comply with applicable security laws and regulations. It is especially important that we obtain timely and accurate information about how you use our services. We may not be able to ensure the security of our services if you do not process your personal information. (h) For research and development We will access your personal information to better understand how you use and interact with our services. In addition, we will also use this information to customize and improve the content and layout of our services, as well as to develop further services. We may not be able to ensure that you will be able to continue to enjoy our services if you do not process your personal information. (i) Enhance your experience We will access your personal information to provide you with a personalized experience and to fulfill your needs. For example, you can allow us to access certain personal information stored by third parties. We may not be able to ensure that you can continue to enjoy some or all of our services if you do not process your personal information. (j) To facilitate company acquisitions, mergers or trades We may access any information about your account and your use of our services in the event of a corporate acquisition, merger or other corporate transaction. If you do not wish for your personal information to be processed for these purposes, you may choose to close your account. (k) Engage in marketing activities We may send you marketing communications (such as emails or text messages) to inform you about our events or the activities of our partners, to provide targeted marketing, and to offer you promotional offers. Our marketing strategy will be based on your advertising and marketing preferences and as permitted by applicable law. If you do not wish for us to send you marketing information, please submit a request to our Personal Data Protection Officer at dataprotect@mexc.com. (l) For any other purpose We may disclose your personal information for any purpose that you have consented to.

4. MEXC will not provide, sell, lease, share or trade your personal information to any unrelated third party, unless we have obtained your prior consent, unless the third party and MEXC (including our affiliates) individually or jointly has provided the service to you, and after the end of the service, the access to such information, including all information that was once previously accessible, will be denied. MEXC also does not allow any third parties to collect, edit, sell or distribute your personal information by any means. If any MEXC user engages in the above activities, upon discovery, MEXC has the right to terminate the service agreement with the user immediately. 5. If you are not a natural person with full capacity for civil rights and civil conduct, you are not authorized to use the service. Henceforth, MEXC hopes that you do not provide any of your personal information.

Disclosure of Information 6. In the following circumstances, MEXC will disclose your personal information in full or in part according to your personal wishes or the provisions of the law:

(a) To disclose to a third party with your prior consent; (b) If you are a qualified intellectual property complainant and have filed a complaint, when requested by the respondent, we may disclose your personal information to the respondent so that both parties can deal with the possible rights dispute; (c) Disclosure to a third party or administrative or judicial organ should be in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law or the requirements of an administrative or judicial body; (d) If you have violated the relevant laws, regulations or this Agreement, there is a need to disclose them to a third party; (e) In order to provide the products and services you require, your personal information must be shared with third parties; (f) In a trade created on MEXC, if any party of the trade fulfills or partially fulfills their trade obligations and makes a request for the disclosure of information, MEXC shall have the right to determine whether to provide the user with the contact information of the counterparty and other necessary information in order to facilitate the completion of the trade or settlement of disputes; and (g) MEXC implements appropriate disclosure according to laws, regulations or website policies.

Information Storage and Transfer 7. The information and materials we collect about you will be kept on the servers of MEXC and/or its affiliated companies, and may be transferred to countries, regions or places outside of the country where the information and materials were collected by MEXC, and may be visited, stored and displayed outside the country where it originated from. More information about the transfer out of the EU, of personal data and/or information relating to users who are located in the EU, can be found in the section titled "Additional Provisions for EU Users Only".

The use of Cookies 8. If you do not reject the usage of cookies, we will set or use cookies on your computer so that you can log in or use our platform services or functions that rely on such cookies. We use cookies to provide you with more thoughtful personalized services including promotion services. You have the right to choose to accept or reject the cookies. You can reject the cookies by modifying your browser settings. But if you choose to reject the cookies, you may not be able to log in or use our platform services or functions that rely on such cookies. This paragraph shall apply to any relevant information obtained through cookies set forth by MEXC .

Information Security 9. Your account is secure and protected, please preserve your account and password information properly. We will ensure that your information is not lost, abused and altered by storing backups of other servers and encrypting the user passwords. In spite of the aforementioned security measures, please note that there are no "perfect security measures" on the information network. When using our platform services for online trades, you will inevitably disclose your personal information, such as contact information or postal address, to the counterparty or other potential counterparties. Please protect your personal information and provide it to others only if necessary. If you find that your personal information have been leaked, especially your account and password, please contact our customer service immediately so that we can take appropriate measures. 10. We will retain personal data in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act and/or other applicable laws. That is, we will destroy or anonymize your personal data when we have reasonably determined that (i) the purpose for which that the personal data was collected is no longer being served by the retention of such personal data; (ii) retention is no longer necessary for any legal or business purposes; and (iii) no other legitimate interests warrant further retention of such personal data. If you cease to use our Services, we may continue storing, using and/or disclosing your personal data in accordance with this Privacy Policy and our obligations under the Personal Data Protection Act and/or other applicable laws.

Withdraw of Consent to, Remove, Request Access to or Modify the Information You Have Provided to Us 11. You may withdraw your consent for the collection, use and/or disclosure of your personal data in our possession or under our control by sending an email to our Personal Data Protection Officer at dataprotect@mexc.com. 12. However, your withdrawal of consent may mean that we will not be able to continue providing the Services to you, and we may need to terminate the contract you have with us. 13. You may request to access and/or correct your personal data currently in our possession or under our control by submitting a written request to us. We will need enough information from you in order to ascertain your identity as well as the nature of your request in order to be able to handle your request. Hence, please submit your written request by sending an email to our Personal Data Protection Officer at dataprotect@mexc.com. 14. We may charge you a reasonable fee for the handling and processing of your requests to access your personal data. If we choose to charge a fee, we will provide you with a written estimate of the fee that we will be charging. Please note that we are not required to respond to or deal with your request for access unless you have agreed to pay the fee. 15. We reserve the right to refuse to correct your personal data in accordance with the provisions as set out in the Personal Data Protection Act and/or other applicable laws, where they require and/or entitle an organization to refuse to correct personal data in the stated circumstances.

Account deletion: 16. You may delete your MEXC account at any time, the consequences of account deletion include but not limited to the following:

You will lose all digital assets and data contained in this account. You will not be able to recover the personal information, transaction records, business data, and historical information under the account. You will not be able to use this account to log in to MEXC’s services. Important: The account cannot be recovered once it is deleted. To protect your rights, we will remind you of the risks again after you select the button to Delete Account.

17. The deletion of your account does not mean that all your account operations and responsibilities before account deletion are exempted or mitigated. All records and information associated with your account will be deleted. However, we may retain certain some information of your account as required by applicable law and regulations.

Additional Provisions for EU Users Only 18. The provisions in this Section only apply if you are a user who is located in the European Union ("EU"). These provisions take precedence over any inconsistent provisions in the remainder of this Privacy Policy. 19. Your Personal Data may be transferred outside of the EU. In such cases, we take all reasonable precautions to apply the appropriate or suitable safeguards set forth by the GDPR, for example, we implemented measures such as appropriate contractual clauses to ensure that the recipients of such transfers will protect and treat your personal data in accordance with all applicable personal data protection laws. 20. You are entitled to exercise the following rights in accordance with the GDPR: