The First User-friendly Cryptocurrency Service Provider

Founded in 2018, MEXC is known as the exchange of high performance and mega transaction matching technology. The team at MEXC are some of the first movers and pioneers of financial and blockchain technology.
Established in

2018

Countries and regions served

170+

Users served

10 Million+

MEXC-新兴交易平台领军者About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is known as the exchange of high performance and mega transaction matching technology. The team at MEXC are some of the first movers and pioneers of financial and blockchain technology. Currently, MEXC caters to more than 10 million users in more than 170 countries and regions around the world and we have just started. This magnificent achievement is a significant milestone, and MEXC aims to become the go-to platform for new traders and experienced investors as they move forward in their financial journey.

MEXC has presence over and across major continents and jurisdictions around the globe and is regulated, either directly or through affiliates, by some of the world's most renowned jurisdictions. MEXC also offers localized language support for investors from different countries, making it easier for them to trade. The exchange at MEXC is a high-performance trading engine which has been developed by experts from the banking industry and is capable of completing 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in groundbreaking efficiency and enhanced performance. User security is of top priority at MEXC because of which our servers are hosted independently across multiple countries ensuring optimal data integrity and security.

Why MEXC ?
MEXC has grown rapidly in 2019, gaining a 5% global digital asset trading market share within a year. Very recently in 2021 at the Crypto Expo Dubai MEXC was awarded the "Best Crypto Exchange Asia" award, adding an additional star to the already fulfilling list of achievements by the team at MEXC.

Safety and Stability

Multi-tier, multi-cluster system architecture.

High Performance

High performance trade matching engine technology handling a gigantic 1.4 million units per second.

High Liquidity

10+ million traders and MEXC partners, ensuring enough liquidity and abundant resources on the platform.

Localized Language Support

Supports multiple languages worldwide, creating localized content for our native traders.

Multi Cryptocurrency Support

Providing trading pairs and cryptocurrencies for our traders including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC etc.
