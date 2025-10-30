Yala Stablecoin (YU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.999251 $ 0.999251 $ 0.999251 24H Low $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.999251$ 0.999251 $ 0.999251 24H High $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.008$ 1.008 $ 1.008 Lowest Price $ 0.109976$ 0.109976 $ 0.109976 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.06% Price Change (7D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -0.05%

Yala Stablecoin (YU) real-time price is $0.999768. Over the past 24 hours, YU traded between a low of $ 0.999251 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. YU's all-time high price is $ 1.008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.109976.

In terms of short-term performance, YU has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.06% over 24 hours, and -0.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.91M$ 125.91M $ 125.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.91M$ 125.91M $ 125.91M Circulation Supply 125.93M 125.93M 125.93M Total Supply 125,928,996.3279512 125,928,996.3279512 125,928,996.3279512

The current Market Cap of Yala Stablecoin is $ 125.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YU is 125.93M, with a total supply of 125928996.3279512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.91M.